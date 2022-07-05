ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montebello, CA

California man killed by illegal fireworks explosion

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wXTib_0gVXASk300

MONTEBELLO, Calif. — Officials said that the fireworks that killed a man in California on the Fourth of July were illegal.

The victim, who has not been identified, was handling “suspected illegal, high-grade fireworks” when they exploded, Michael Chee, a Montebello city spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times. Chee told the newspaper that the victim was found unconscious in his yard.

Montebello police told KTTV that the man was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

A neighbor who heard the explosion told KNBC, “This is so sad, this is so sad, to lose your life because of illegal fireworks.”

KTLA talked to a neighbor who said she is frequently frightened by loud fireworks being set off in the street.

The deadly accident came despite a crackdown on illegal fireworks and a statement from the Los Angeles City Attorney that urged residents not to use fireworks, the Los Angeles Times reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Charges filed against alleged ‘South American Theft Group’: VCDA

Six Colombians have been charged with burglary and criminal conspiracy after a series of thefts in Ventura County, District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced in a Friday press release. Laura Maria Gaona Espinosa, 25, 34-year-old Yesid Garzon Herrera, 24-year-old Kevin Andres Parra Nino, 37-year-old Brayan Giraldo Taborda, 36-year-old Johan Martin Rivera Zambrano and 35-year-old John Jaruvy […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

More than 4,000 pounds of fireworks seized from 2 locations in the Inland Empire

Four people have been arrested and more than 4,000 pounds of fireworks were seized in a multi-agency operation to crackdown on the sales of illegal fireworks. After two people were arrested on last Saturday during a "buy-bust" operation conducted by CalFire peace officers, investigators learned of fireworks being stored at two more locations. With a search warrant encompassing Riverside, Orange, and San Bernardino counties, CalFire was joined by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the hazardous device teams from Riverside County and Orange County to seize approximately 4,424 pounds of fireworks and arrest two more people.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montebello, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Montebello, CA
Crime & Safety
crimevoice.com

LA County investigators seize 14,000 pounds of illegal fireworks

AZUSA – A June 28th announcement by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed that a tip developed by a Community Violence Reduction Division Investigators was key in the recent seizure of 14,000 LBS of illegal fireworks. Investigators with the LADA’s Bureau of Investigation also seized in...
AZUSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#The Los Angeles Times#Kttv#Knbc#Ktla#Cox Media Group
foxla.com

Operation North Star nabs 192 fugitives in Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES - Federal authorities announced 192 fugitives, gang members, sex offenders, and violent criminals were arrested in the greater Los Angeles area during a 30-day nationwide initiative called Operation North Star. The 192 arrests were among the 1,500 arrests of fugitives wanted for the "most serious, violent, and harmful"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
L.A. Weekly

Carlos Hernandez Killed in Vehicle Crash on 710 Freeway [Paramount, CA]

22-Year-Old Dies in Car Crash near Rosecrans Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. near Rosecrans Avenue. Furthermore, the investigators said Hernandez’s vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a pole before hitting an embankment. Unfortunately, 22-year-old Carlos Hernandez of Long...
PARAMOUNT, CA
KTLA

Caught on video: Man assaults victim at Santa Ana grocery store

Police in Santa Ana are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was seen on video pushing a fellow grocery store patron to the ground, causing severe head trauma in a caught-on-video attack. The incident occurred on May 29 inside the Northgate Market at 700 South Harbor Boulevard, Santa Ana police said in […]
SANTA ANA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theroundupnews.com

BRIEF: Bodies identified in Winnetka crash

The LA County Coroner’s Office identified the three bodies that were killed in the car crash in Winnetka on Sunday night. The accident occurred on the intersection of Vanowen St. near Corbin Ave. According to NBC 4, Celestino Fuentes, Isaiah Sanchez and Steve Orellana Jr. passed away on the...
WINNETKA, IL
orangecountytribune.com

OC cases, deaths in big surge

After a sharp decline on Tuesday, the pace of confirmed new coronavirus cases in Orange County more than doubled in Friday’s report. According to the county health care agency, for the period of July 5-7, confirmed new cases were at 4,583. That’s a rounded average of 1,528, compared to Tuesday’s average of 666.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Head-On Crash On Cajon Blvd Thursday Evening

SAN BERNARDINO, CA (Pain in the Pass) >> A head-on crash on Cajon Boulevard/old Route 66 involving two SUV’s Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. The accident happened at 5:08pm Thursday July 7, 2022, on Cajon Blvd. between Keenbrook Road and Swarthout Canyon Rd. in the Blue Cut area.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
crimevoice.com

Thousand Oaks man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

July 3, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. The popular entertainment media may portray certain acts of violence as though they are either commonplace or easily perpetrated, but unless one is trained in military techniques of lethal combat, it’s simply not that easy to stab someone to death. That...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Eater

Southern California Might Be Preparing for a Big Nightlife Boom

There’s ample buzz surrounding the future of drinking at restaurants, bars, and clubs throughout California. Over the last month, legislation advanced that extends the sale of alcohol between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in specific California cities. Also on deck is a new requirement by California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to further train workers who serve or manage cocktails, beer, and wine at a drinking establishment. The combination of these laws could spark a statewide boom for nightlife, especially in Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
23K+
Followers
74K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy