Los Angeles, CA

'Hypocrite': Katy Perry Faces Backlash Over Pro-Choice Tweet After Backing Rick Caruso

By Samantha Benitz
 2 days ago
Source: River / MEGA; MEGA

Katy Perry is being dragged online over a pro-choice tweet she shared on the Fourth of July after endorsing Rick Caruso for Los Angeles mayor.

"'Baby You're A Firework' is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh," the I Kissed a Girl singer, 37, tweeted on the holiday following the Supreme Court's groundbreaking choice to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The ruling now gives individual states the power to set their own abortion laws, leading some to immediately put "trigger" laws into play.

After seeing her Twitter post, some accused Perry of hypocrisy, Radar has learned.

"You supported an anti-abortion mayoral candidate in the last 30 days," one wrote alongside a screenshot of her June 4 tweet, which read: "RICK CARUSO FTW [for the win]!"

"Did you mean to time this up to be exactly one month after this tweet where you endorse an anti-abortion candidate," another vented.

Caruso is running for mayor of L.A. as a Democrat in the next election on November 8, and some future voters have expressed their disapproval over his seemingly changed beliefs.

Source: MEGA

In May 2022, the Los Angeles Times released an article titled, "Caruso donated to politicians opposing abortion in the past. Will that matter to L.A. voters?"

Within the piece, it notes how he is taking fire from fellow candidates and the political arm of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles over his previous financial support of politicians and causes opposed to abortion.

They have implored Caruso to clearly state and explain his stance on reproductive rights in writing and to issue a public apology for "the countless actions you've taken that put women's health and well-being at risk."

Caruso had written in a recent statement that he was "pro-choice," adding that his position on the issue "has always been clear."

Source: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

"We're not going to comment on any particular articles," Caruso spokesperson Lex Olbrei doubled down to the L.A. Times when asked for clarification about his comments in a 2007 Los Angeles Magazine interview. "The bottom line is Rick has always been pro-choice and has always supported Roe vs. Wade."

military wife
2d ago

I would never in a million yrs back up that 2 faced carruso.why some in Hollywood did is beyond me.keep politics n Hollywood separate

