Alexandra Lenfest: Small acts of kindness can make a person's day

MEREDITH — The Union Church of Meredith Neck will welcome Rev. Ann Cady to lead their worship service on Sunday, July 10. Rev. Cady is a 2000 graduate of the New Seminary for Interfaith Studies New York City and was ordained by the Interfaith Temple there. She current serves as one of four regular ministers at Chocorua Community Church and has preached at Freedom Community Church. For the past many years she has also served as a chaplain at the YMCA Family Camp on Sandy Island in the summer. In the community, she works as a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor, holding two master's degrees, one in psychology, counseling, and guidance and the other in pastoral counseling. She has been an active lay leader in the Episcopal Church and a member of St. Andrew's in Tamworth. Music will be provided by John Irish.

MEREDITH, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO