Gilford, NH

Alexandra Lenfest: Small acts of kindness can make a person's day

laconiadailysun.com
 4 days ago

I like to take my dog for a walk in Weeks Wood in Gilford, but sometimes I find it tricky for...

www.laconiadailysun.com

94.9 HOM

Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire

Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
RYE, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford community united on a mission: House project lifts up volunteers as much as the owner

GILFORD — Wednesday was a beautiful day for yard work and house painting, and also for more enticing outdoor pursuits. But when the One Community Project was publicized by word-of-mouth and social media, a volunteer effort to help a friend in need turned into a community-wide mission that exceeded both the homeowner’s and the organizer’s dreams, attracting 40 volunteer laborers ages 7 to 87.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Create your own acrylic lake painting July 23

MEREDITH — Spend a few hours creating your own acrylic lake painting. Ann Xavier will teach a class at The League of NH Craftsmen – Meredith Fine Craft Gallery that will be held on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn the techniques of acrylic painting...
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Lecture on 'The State of the Loon' in Meredith

MEREDITH — The Waukewan and Winona Watershed Protection Association is hosting Harry Vogel, executive director and Sr. biologist of the Loon Preservation Committee on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Meredith Community Center. This program is free to all who would like to attend. Harry’s lecture “The...
MEREDITH, NH
City
Gilford, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best berry picking in New Hampshire

Where are the best places to pick berries in New Hampshire? Our viewers gave us their top picks. Butternut Farm has a variety of fruits you can pick, from strawberries to raspberries to cherries. 2. (tie) Berrybogg Farm in Strafford. Berrybogg Farm has nine varieties of blueberries on its seven...
FARMINGTON, NH
94.9 HOM

Free, Outdoor, Live Summer Music Series in Downtown Dover, New Hampshire

Are you ready for the coolest live music vibe this Wednesday night, July 13th? The multi-instrumentalists, talented, versatile Francoix Simard is taking the stage. And live music will continue every Wednesday evening through mid-August. Yup, it's back and we couldn't be more excited! For five Wednesdays this summer there's live...
DOVER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

25 Stores That People Want at the Fox Run Mall in Newington, New Hampshire

It seems like malls these days are a dying industry, but that doesn't stop us from reminiscing about the good ol' days when they were the place to be. Maybe you're someone who could care less about malls. Perhaps you'd rather do your shopping at outdoor plazas where all the stores are accessible from the street, rather than walk into a massive building and work your way back to the store of your choosing.
NEWINGTON, NH
#The Daily Sun#Weeks Wood
laconiadailysun.com

New Hampshire Boat Museum to feature 'Boating Skills Virtual Trainer'

WOLFEBORO — For a limited time, the New Hampshire Boat Museum will provide visitors with the unique opportunity to try the "Boating Skills Virtual Trainer," an interactive simulation-based boating safety program and instructor tool. “We are thrilled visitors can experience this state-of-the-art piece of equipment,” noted NHBM Executive Director...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Travel Maven

Very few people know about this Swimming Hole Hidden in New Hampshire

Whether you’re hiking solo, exploring with friends, or looking for a family adventure, New Hampshire has so much to do. While the state is most known for its hiking trails at Mount Washington and sandy beaches along Route 1, you won't want to miss out on this equally magical outdoor experience that offers plenty of peace and solitude.
94.9 HOM

Can You Spot a Whale on These Two New Hampshire Whale Watching Boats?

Summer is here, and we've got boats and cruises on the brain. We recently wrote about the cruises with the Isles of Shoals Steamship Company, including these special party ships that are a blast-and-a-half. You might catch a glimpse of a whale while on such a boat, but what if you're exclusively looking to see these large creatures in their natural habitats?
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
laconiadailysun.com

Franklin's Three River Roboteers take part in NH Spring Scamble

FRANKLIN — The Three River Roboteers, a FIRST Lego League team of Franklin 5th and 6th graders, was part of the NH Spring Scramble, an off season competition of NH middle schools robotics teams, taking place in Bristol on Saturday, June 4. With 200 points, Three River Roboteers ended...
FRANKLIN, NH
NewsBreak
Society
laconiadailysun.com

Minds in Motion 'Chemical Creations Workshop' in August

GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a workshop through Minds in Motion for children ages 6-12, from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 1 and 2. Participants will work on and take home their very own chemistry lab kit, complete with test tubes, safety goggles and more. You will be trained to work like a real world scientist in the lab. You will also make and take home some really cool chemical creations.
GILFORD, NH
Seacoast Current

3 NH Seacoast Beaches Under Advisory for High Levels of Bacteria

Several Seacoast region beaches are under advisories Saturday for high levels of fecal bacteria in the water. Samples taken by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services at the New Castle town beach, the beach at Kingston State Park and Seabrook Harbor beach all came back with results that exceeded the state standard for fecal bacteria.
NEW CASTLE, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Ann Cady to lead worship service at Union Church

MEREDITH — The Union Church of Meredith Neck will welcome Rev. Ann Cady to lead their worship service on Sunday, July 10. Rev. Cady is a 2000 graduate of the New Seminary for Interfaith Studies New York City and was ordained by the Interfaith Temple there. She current serves as one of four regular ministers at Chocorua Community Church and has preached at Freedom Community Church. For the past many years she has also served as a chaplain at the YMCA Family Camp on Sandy Island in the summer. In the community, she works as a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor, holding two master's degrees, one in psychology, counseling, and guidance and the other in pastoral counseling. She has been an active lay leader in the Episcopal Church and a member of St. Andrew's in Tamworth. Music will be provided by John Irish.
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

An evening with Belknap County dispatch: Just as many emergencies, fewer resources

LACONIA — It was eight minutes into Rikki French's 12-hour shift when the first phone call came in. It wasn't an emergency, just a resident looking for information about a previous call that recently became an active case. French, the Belknap County Sheriff's Department dispatch supervisor, listened to the caller, and jotted down her information with a well-practiced hand that seemed autonomous of its owner.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

New Hampshire woman drowns in Salmon Falls River

ROCHESTER, N.H. — A 40-year-old woman drowned Thursday afternoon in the Salmon Falls River near the Maine-New Hampshire border. Doreen Allen of Rochester, New Hampshire, was pulled from the water and officials performed CPR, the New Hampshire State Police said in a release. She was taken to Frisbee Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
ROCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

NHBM to offer Vintage Voyage Boat Excursions

WOLFEBORO — Leaving Naswa Resort in Paugus Bay, Lake Winnipesaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Wolfeboro town docks on Thursday, Sept. 15, the New Hampshire Boat Museum’s Vintage Voyage Boat Excursion offers a cruise like no other. “This is an opportunity to ride in privately owned, beautifully cared...
WOLFEBORO, NH

