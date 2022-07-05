ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

What Are Whales Doing With Roblox

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roblox. Looking at options history for Roblox RBLX we detected 26 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Read Why Upstart Shares Are Plunging Today

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone downgraded Upstart Holdings Inc UPST to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target. The move comes after the company lowered its second-quarter revenue outlook citing funding constraints due to a volatile macroeconomy. The company also took action to convert loans on its balance sheet...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Target Hospitality Shares Are Surging Today

Target Hospitality Group TH has raised its previously announced FY22 outlook by 53%. The upgrade is related to the significantly expanded and enhanced lease and services agreement supporting domestic humanitarian aid efforts. The company sees FY22 revenue of $500 million - $510 million (prior view $325 million - $335 million),...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 8, 2022

State Street, FactSet partner on data (NYSE: STT) (NYSE: FDS) ING Ventures invested into OpenFin (NYSE: ING) UNO Digital Bank building over AWS (NASDAQ: AMZN) JPM executives left for crypto space (NYSE: JPM) 👉 Interesting Reads:. Howard Marks discusses philosophy. ARK funds added $1.5B despite rout. Voyager situation’s sentiment...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Open Interest#Rblx Call Swe
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Interpublic Gr of Cos

Within the last quarter, Interpublic Gr of Cos IPG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Interpublic Gr of Cos. The company has an average price target of $34.5 with a high of $37.00 and a low of $33.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About Verizon Communications

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Verizon Communications VZ within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Verizon Communications. The company has an average price target of $53.17 with a high of $64.00 and a low of $44.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Eli Lilly

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Eli Lilly LLY within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Eli Lilly. The company has an average price target of $337.88 with a high of $369.00 and a low of $264.00.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Roblox
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Pets
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alcoa

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alcoa. Looking at options history for Alcoa AA we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why U.S. Stock Futures Are Down Ahead Of Key Jobs Report For June

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Thursday ahead of the much-awaited jobs report for June. US jobs report for June is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a 270,000 rise for nonfarm payrolls in June, compared with a better-than-expected 390,000 growth in May. Average hourly earnings are likely to increase 0.3% on the month, versus 0.3% gains in both May and April. The unemployment rate, however, is expected to remain unchanged at 3.6% in June. Data on wholesale inventories for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET, while data on consumer credit for May will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET. New York Fed President John Williams is set to speak at 8:30 a.m. ET.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $33M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $33,070,620 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qf7hvmkzaxtvrp22m9wsarvywg3gd2f36wvlhpe. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Kraft Heinz Products To Be Back In Tesco: Reuters

Kraft Heinz Co KHC and Tesco PLC TSCDY have resolved the pricing issues and have decided to bring back Kraft Heinz's products to Tesco's supermarkets, Reuters reported. Kraft Heinz halted supplying products, including tomato ketchup and baked beans, as Tesco backed out from charging customers higher prices to cushion inflationary pressures.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Benzinga

OKLink Released Its Global Crypto Market 2022/Q2 report on July 7th

Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2022) - OKLink released its Global Crypto Market 2022/Q2 report on July 7th and gave a full review of the crypto market in the second quarter. As pointed out by OKLink in its report, in the context of continuing pressure due to the expectation...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For July 7, 2022

Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 10.96% at $2.43. Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed up 6.72% at $0.06. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 5.00% at $1.05. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 4.98% at $4.43. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.54% at $0.19. MariMed MRMD shares closed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Huobi Global Now Supports Sator's Native $SAO Token

HONG KONG - July 7, 2022 - ( ) Sator has announced that Huobi Global is the latest exchange to support the purchase, trading and withdrawal of Sator's social utility token, SAO. Huobi Global account holders are now able to trade the Solana-based version of SAO. Initial trading pairs on Huobi Global include SAO/USDT.
MARKETS
Benzinga

$10 Million Bet On This Stock? 3 Penny Stocks Insiders are Buying

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday after the Nasdaq recorded sharp gains on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy