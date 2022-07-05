ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park Shooting Suspect's Mom Refuses To Answer Questions In First Sighting Since Parade Slaying

By Whitney Vasquez
 3 days ago
Robert "Bobby" Crimo III's mom put on a brave face, leaving her home for the first time since her son's arrest for the Highland Park parade shooting that claimed the lives of at least six people and injured 24 more.

Crimo has been named the prime suspect in the July Fourth slaying, but his mother, Denise Pesina, refused to comment when she was hounded by reporters outside of her house.

Walking out to a black SUV with her cellphone clutched to her ear on Tuesday, Pesina's appearance looked put-together despite her son being identified as the "person of interest" in Monday's massacre.

Wearing a floral t-shirt, gray workout pants, and putting her hair up, Crimo's mom rejected the questions flying at her as she opened the door to the already running car.

"Did you suspect Bobby was capable of this?" Brian Entin of News Nation asked in footage seen by Radar. "Can we speak to you for just a moment?" another journalist asked.

While Pesina had nothing to say about her son, she didn't slide into the passenger seat without giving a stern warning to reporters.

"Get off my property!" she yelled before fleeing in the vehicle. In a press conference held by police on Tuesday, they clarified that Crimo is 21 years old, not 22 as previously reported.

RadarOnline.com has discovered shocking details about the incident and the suspect's interests before the attack.

Crimo loved Donald Trump, was jobless — despite an aspiring rap career — and lived in an apartment behind his parents' home. Law enforcement revealed he was wearing women's clothing to blend into the crowd and hide his tattoos before allegedly climbing onto a rooftop and firing more than 70 rounds into the parade crowd.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said they believe Crimo preplanned the attack "for several weeks." He brought a "high-powered rifle" to the parade and "began opening fire on the innocent Independence Day celebration goers."

As RadarOnline.com reported, the rifle was purchased legally in Illinos.

After the attack, Crimo dropped his rifle, blended into the crowd, and escaped to his mother's home, police said. He borrowed her car and was captured in Lake Forest after an 8-hour manhunt.

He is behind bars and awaiting his first hearing. Crimo has not been charged.

