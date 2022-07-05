Billy Keith Hearn, 1966 – 2022

Kacie Lindsey took to social media and asked the community for help in locating Nadine, the beagle. The community answered the call and Nadine is now safe. Kacie Lindsey is the supervisor of the Vicksburg Animal Shelter but spent her Fourth of July assisting another county that has no shelter or animal control. During that time, she and volunteer Tracy Chaney took in a beagle with a leg injury around noon that day.

