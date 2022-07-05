ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Billy Keith Hearn, 1966 – 2022

By Staff Reports
vicksburgnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Keith Hearn passed away at his home after a long battle with cancer on July 3, surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 28, 1966, in Vicksburg. He was employed with Riverside Construction. He was preceded in death...

vicksburgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
vicksburgnews.com

Flames heavily damage Vicksburg home on Friday

A Vicksburg home suffered extensive damage after catching fire on Friday. At around 5 p.m. Vicksburg firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the 2600 block of Oak Street. Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk, Engine 6, Engine 6, Battalion 1 (Henry Williams), along with numerous other firefighters and Vicksburg police officers arrived on scene to assist.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

High-tech camera system will help local law enforcement

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs and a dozen city employees and interested parties traveled to New Orleans on Wednesday to observe a new, high-tech camera system for the city. Project NOLA works with individuals, associations, and municipalities to place cost-subsidized high definition crime cameras, gunshot detectors, and license plate recognition cameras in needed areas. Video is transmitted via the Internet to the Project NOLA National Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) located at the University of New Orleans, where analysts provide valuable information to units responding to breaking crimes and dangerous situations.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Benton man given bond for felony eluding

Herman Dee Turner, 44, of Benton, Mississippi, was arrested Friday, July 8, by Vicksburg Police Narcotics investigators on a charge of felony eluding. The arrest is a result of a vehicle pursuit by Vicksburg Police officers and Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies that occurred on Thursday, April 28. Turner...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VPD investigating several burglary calls received on Thursday

The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating several reports of burglaries received on Thursday. At 6:42 a.m., officers responded to an address in the 100 block of Greenview Drive for an auto burglary. The victim reported someone entered a 2001 Subaru Impreza and stole a Samsung Galaxy 12 cellphone valued at $350.00. Entry was made through a broken window.
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Vicksburg, MS
Obituaries
State
Florida State
City
Vicksburg, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
vicksburgnews.com

COVID-19 vaccination event & school supply drive set for July 16

A Group of Concerned Citizens has organized a vaccination event for school age children on July 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Uptown Vicksburg Mall. The event will also serve as a school supply drive with a collection box for donations. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

18-year-old Namya Pugh reported missing

18-year-old Namya Pugh has been reported as missing. Pugh was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green hoodie when she left in a blue impala a little after midnight on Thursday. She may be with a male from Hinds County. If seen, call 601-636-2511.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Nadine has been found safe thanks to the support of the local community

Kacie Lindsey took to social media and asked the community for help in locating Nadine, the beagle. The community answered the call and Nadine is now safe. Kacie Lindsey is the supervisor of the Vicksburg Animal Shelter but spent her Fourth of July assisting another county that has no shelter or animal control. During that time, she and volunteer Tracy Chaney took in a beagle with a leg injury around noon that day.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VPD investigating theft of vehicle parts, stolen vehicle

The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating two recent crimes involving the theft of vehicle parts and a recovered stolen vehicle. On Wednesday, at 8:28 a.m., officers responded to Plaza Automotive, 1850 South Frontage Road in reference to a theft. The complainant reported two catalytic converters had been removed from vehicles in the parking lot. One vehicle was a Ford E-350 van and the other a Ford F-150 truck.
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverside Construction#Fl#Glenwood Funeral Home#Bergeron
vicksburgnews.com

Today marks one year since Jones was appointed as Vicksburg’s first Black female Police Chief

Wednesday, July 6, marks a full year since Penny Jones was named as the first Black female Police Chief in Vicksburg. Jones joined the Vicksburg Police Department in 1999 and has worked in many positions during her tenure including; deputy chief, patrol commander, domestic violence officer, senior patrol officer, narcotics officer and criminal and crime scene investigator.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Candidate qualifying for Vicksburg Warren School District Trustees, Districts 1 and 5

Candidate qualifying information for Vicksburg Warren School District Trustees, Districts 1 and 5 has been announced. The first day to qualify is Aug. 10. Qualifying deadline is Sep. 9, at 5 p.m. For more information visit the Secretary of State’s website at https://www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting or call 601-636-3961. Potential candidates can also...
VICKSBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy