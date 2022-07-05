Billy Keith Hearn, 1966 – 2022

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs and a dozen city employees and interested parties traveled to New Orleans on Wednesday to observe a new, high-tech camera system for the city. Project NOLA works with individuals, associations, and municipalities to place cost-subsidized high definition crime cameras, gunshot detectors, and license plate recognition cameras in needed areas. Video is transmitted via the Internet to the Project NOLA National Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) located at the University of New Orleans, where analysts provide valuable information to units responding to breaking crimes and dangerous situations.
