'Blue Beetle' Nearly Done Shooting, Reveals Star Raoul Trujillo

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Beetle star Raoul Trujillo revealed on his personal Instagram that production on the upcoming DC film is close to its end. In his post, Trujillo also said the experience of shooting in Puerto Rico has been magical. Blue Bettle stars Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, a young man...

collider.com

Collider

Netflix Acquires 'La Favorite' Starring Johnny Depp

Netflix has just acquired the rights to La Favorite, a film that marks Johnny Depp's return to feature films after his tumultuous defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, according to a Bloomberg report. The project will be filmed in France, which is in keeping with Depp's apparent vow to boycott Hollywood studios.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Resident Evil’: New Images Pay Homage to Classic Franchise Villain

Netflix released new images for the upcoming live-action Resident Evil series, revealing the adaptation is bringing back a classic Resident Evil 4 enemy. The latest photos also give us a better look at the cast of the upcoming series in two different moments in history. The new Resident Evil series...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Collider

The Episode of ‘Masters of Horror’ Too Extreme to Air in the US

It was 2002 when horror filmmaker Mick Garris met with a bunch of directors to discuss his plans for a horror anthology series. The premise he pitched was to give each director relative creative freedom to tell an hour-long story that would terrify audiences. The first episode of Masters of Horror aired in 2005 on Showtime. In total, the show ran for two seasons between 2005 and 2007 with thirteen episodes in each season. Horror legends including Tobe Hooper, Dario Argento, John Carpenter, John Landis, and Joe Dante directed episodes, and Garris himself directed two episodes in the show’s run. Prolific Japanese director Takashi Miike was invited to direct an episode entitled “Imprint,” inspired by the novel by Shimako Iwai. However, the episode never aired on Showtime due to concerns it was too disturbing. During the filming of “Imprint,” Miike claimed to have checked with the show’s producers that he was not going too far with the episode. Even Garris deemed it to be the most disturbing piece of horror he has ever seen.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Barbie': Emma Mackey Shares Details From Cast Sleepover

While we’re in the heart of the 2022 summer movie season, it’s never too early to look forward to the most anticipated films of next summer. Arguably the most intriguing film is Greta Gerwig’s Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The film, set to release in July 2023, has recently taken the internet by storm with the first official photos of Barbie and Ken being released. That in itself has spawned a bunch of hilarious memes. Now in an interview with Empire Magazine another one of the film's stars, Emma Mackey, has revealed that the cast took part in a sleepover before filming began this summer.
MOVIES
Collider

8 of The Longest Film Series' of All Time

Traditionally, a movie is the kind of entertainment you can watch in an afternoon. Two, maybe three hours if it's an epic, and you're done. TV shows are more widely thought of as the kind of visual stories that can take weeks or months to finish - even when binging - and years if the show's watched while it's on the air.
TV SHOWS
Collider

‘The Last Movie Stars’ Trailer Highlights Ethan Hawke’s Emotional Docuseries About Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward

HBO Max released today the first trailer for The Last Movie Stars. The docuseries is set to chronicle the life, career, and longtime romance of mega-movie stars Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. The Hollywood couple managed to live a down-to-Earth life even though they became immensely famous. The six-part project is set to premiere later this month.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Maybe in Another Timeline

Editor's note: This review contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. For its first season finale, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds takes a page out of the Kelvin Universe and sends Captain Pike (Anson Mount) into an alternate timeline to teach him the necessity of his sacrifice. When Pike meets one of the young people who actually dies in the incident where Pike is destined to sacrifice himself, he sees the opportunity to save both himself and the child from that grim future. Before he can finalize that decision, however, Pike gets a ghosts-of-Christmas-future-style visit from none other than the version of himself that survives the tragic accident.
Collider

'Nope' Set Piece to Become Permanent Attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood announced today that Jordan Peele fans and horror movie fans, in general, will now have more than the premiere of Nope to look forward to. The upcoming and highly anticipated new film by the Academy Award-winning director is set to become a new attraction on the world-famous Studio Tour. The attraction lets visitors immerse themselves in the expansive world of Nope – which we still know little about, but it certainly is epic in scale.
MOVIES
Collider

Debby Ryan, Alyson Stoner, and More Disney Stars to Lead LGBTQ+ Horror Movie

There have been a ton of genre reinventions in the last handful of years. Most notably the found footage sub-genre of horror that has seen a new type of story, the “screenlife” film, take haunting shape as a byproduct of the pandemic era. Now, reported exclusively by Variety, there is a new LGBTQ+ centric film in the works from that modern sub-genre titled Howdy, Neighbor! from director Allisyn Snyder and writer Matthew Scott Montgomery.
MOVIES
Collider

MCU: 10 Villains Who Made Some Valid Points

Although villains are traditionally portrayed as pure evil, the MCU took a different approach on characterizing its villains with a troubled backstory, complex range of emotions and a unique point of view that almost justifies their actions. While many of these villains have truly evil intents, there were some who had understandable and sympathetic motives, justifying their actions.
MOVIES
Collider

'Avatar: The Way of Water' Image Reveals Breathtaking Underwater Visuals

With a wave of new information about the upcoming release of Avatar: The Way of Water, a newly revealed image via an Empire Magazine exclusive offers a new look at the breathtaking underwater imagery that audiences will experience in the film. The image reveals a young Na'vi swimming with a smile under the oceans of Pandora.
MOVIES
Collider

'Clerks III' Trailer Welcomes Dante and Randal Back to Quick Stop Groceries

As Kevin Smith promised last week, the trailer for Clerks III was released today, and it finally confirms what the film series' fans needed to know: It’s real. Not that the last few month's news’ and the word of Smith himself couldn’t be trusted, but a project like this, which has been years in the making, is the kind you have to see to believe. Once again, the story will follow Dante (Brian O’Halloran) and Randal (Jeff Anderson) as they survive through their shift at Quick Stop Groceries, piss off customers and talk about movies and life. The highly anticipated threequel is set to premiere in theaters in September.
MOVIES
Collider

'Irma Vep' Effectively Shows the Less Glamorous Side of Hollywood

If you’ve seen a “behind-the-scenes” clip about the making of a film or television show, it likely includes footage of the fun moments on the set, the cast and creators detailing their positive experiences collaborating, and a quick look at all of the underappreciated jobs, such as lighting, sound, and editing, that are critical in putting together that glossy final product. It would make sense that such a peek behind the lens would highlight the more fast-moving and upbeat elements of filmmaking, but as the limited series Irma Vep so effectively demonstrates, there’s a much less glamorous side of Hollywood.
MOVIES

