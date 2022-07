$6 million in Iowa taxpayer funds is still being earmarked for the new home of the "Field of Dreams" TV series--even though we don't yet know who that is. A week ago, we learned NBC Universal would be pulling the project from Peacock, without an explanation as to why. As the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports, another publication (Variety) says that they are now shopping for a new home. As to how this works with the money staying intact, the Destination Iowa grant had reportedly not yet been officially appropriated to the project.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO