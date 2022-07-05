Person struck by train, killed on tracks in Oakwood

A pedestrian walking on train tracks Monday in Oakwood was struck and killed by a train, police said.

Oakwood Police Chief Tim Hatch said the pedestrian was walking on the tracks around 8:20 p.m. July 4 near the intersection of Railroad Street and Tara Drive.

Hatch said the pedestrian was walking toward the approaching train, and the train sounded its horn multiple times.

The police chief said the pedestrian “did not get out of the way,” and the train could not stop in time.

Hatch did not release further information, citing the ongoing investigation.

The Times has reached out to the Hall County coroner’s office for more information.