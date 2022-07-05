ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Holcomb asks American flags be flown at half-staff for Illinois parade shooting

By Amani Gates
WISH-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is asking Hoosiers to hang their flags at half-staff to honor and remember the victims of the Highland Park shooting in Illinois. President Joe...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

More abortion limits in Indiana may pit lawmakers against prosecutors

(WISH) — Democrat county prosecutors are giving their opinions on how they’d handle criminal cases if Indiana’s supermajority of Republican lawmakers ban or further limit abortions later this month. A special session of the General Assembly began Wednesday, but the GOP legislators say they won’t meet formally...
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois State Police director defends decision to give suspected Highland Park shooter a gun permit in 2020

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The director of the Illinois State Police said Wednesday there wasn’t enough evidence nearly three years ago that Robert E. Crimo III — who’s now accused of killing seven people at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade — should have been denied a state firearm permit over a report of violent threats to his family.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
KCRG.com

7th person dies from injuries in Illinois July 4 shooting

Cyber attack at Cedar Rapids Schools shuts down summer programming for the week. Hundreds of families in the Cedar Rapids school district no longer have summer programming this week due to a cyberattack. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Cedar Rapids Community School Board will meet Wednesday to discuss ways the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
City
Holcomb, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Porta-Potty Destroyed When Practical Joke Goes Way Wrong

Illinois idiot proves the theory that fireworks and a porta-potty don't mix. You have to admit whenever you're attending a big event. One of the first things you'll do is assess the restroom set-up. Hopefully, you're not in a porta-potty situation. They are the worst and so darn disgusting. Who...
99.5 WKDQ

How Many Drive-In Theaters are Still Operational in Indiana?

It seems like drive-in movie theaters are a thing of the past now, and that's sad. However, there are still several still fully operational in Indiana. One of my favorite places to go in the summer is the drive-in movie theater. Something about seeing movies at night underneath the stars just speaks to me. Here in the Evansville area, we are most familiar with the Holiday Drive-In located in Reo, Indiana. However, back in the day, we had several drive-in movie theaters all throughout the area.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Eric Holcomb
freedom929.com

2022 COUNTY FAIR SEASON WELL UNDERWAY THROUGHOUT ILLINOIS

(OLNEY/NEWTON) With fifteen (15) county or junior fairs held last month in June, there are fifty-eight (58) fairs scheduled for this month throughout Illinois. That list includes several in our downstate region, two of which start this weekend and continue through all of next week. While the Fayette County Fair in Brownstown begins tomorrow and runs through next Wednesday, the Wayne County Fair in Fairfield gets underway this Saturday and rolls through next Saturday, the 16th. There are twenty-two (22) county fairs in August, with five (5) in September. While the Illinois State Fair in Springfield runs August 11th thru the 21st, the Du Quoin State Fair is August 26th thru September 5th down in Perry County.
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Three local fires in central Illinois in 48 hours

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — As many enjoyed Fourth of July celebrations Monday night, it is believed that an illegal firework from one of those celebrations was the starter of the old tomato factory fire, according to the Hoopeston Fire Department. The fire began around 10:30 Monday night burning down...
HOOPESTON, IL
WCIA

Counties with the most veterans in Illinois

ILLINOIS (STACKER) — There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#American Flags#Violent Crime#Hoosiers#The Associated Press
KFVS12

Understanding the State of Illinois red flag law

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - United States Senator Tammy Duckworth says she would like to see a national red flag law. Illinois passed it’s own red flag law back in 2019. It allows family members to petition courts to temporarily remove firearms from individuals who pose a danger to themselves or others.
CARBONDALE, IL
WISH-TV

22-month-old boy dies after rescued from northern Indiana lake

HUDSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-month-old boy died Sunday after he was recovered from a northern Indiana lake on Saturday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday. A news release from Indiana conservation officers did not give the child’s name. An autopsy was done Tuesday at the Northeast...
FORT WAYNE, IN
KICK AM 1530

A Website says they found the Best Lake in the State of Illinois

A website has ranked the 15 Best Lakes in Illinois and surprise surprise, Lake Michigan doesn't take the top spot, so...which lake is number one?. According to a ranking on the website thecrazytourist.com, Lake Shelbyville in Shelby County, IL south of Decatur is the best lake in the Land of Lincoln, taking the top spot ahead of lakes like Lake Mattoon, Lake Springfield, and even Devil's Kitchen Lake, so what about Lake Shelbyville makes it so special? According to the website they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
95.3 MNC

Fastest growing Northern Indiana communities

Northern Indiana economies have been named the fastest growing, says a new study from the personal finance website, SmartAsset. Lake County placed second statewide in GDP growth from 2020-2021. Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Lake County also grew by $1.3 billion. Marion County grew by $2.41 bullion. Other counties...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

Dems call Indiana special session ‘bait and switch’ on original start date

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democrats on Wednesday accused Republicans of planning an abortion ban behind closed doors. Gov. Eric Holcomb on June 22 ordered lawmakers to meet in special session beginning Wednesday to approve an inflation relief package. Those plans changed days later after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the ruling that gutted Roe v. Wade and ended federal protections for abortion services. The governor and Republican legislative leaders agreed to push the special session back to July 25 to give lawmakers time to put together abortion legislation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Central Illinois Proud

Firework injuries in Central Illinois over holiday weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A handful of people got hurt in the Peoria area because of fireworks. While nobody came into OSF Saint James in Pontiac, the OSF Saint Francis Emergency Department Manager said there were five separate cases over the past week. There were also no injuries reported...
PEORIA, IL
KFVS12

Making sense of red flag laws in Illinois

Inmates fill 2,200 sandbags to help with the Marion, Ky. water crisis. Carbondale awarded nearly $1M in grant money to repair portion of N. McRoy Dr. Carbondale received nearly $1 million on grant money to repair a portion of North McRoy Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy