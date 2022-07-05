'Barbie' Casts Marisa Abela Opposite Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for the Season 3 Finale of The Boys. The Season 3 finale of The Boys, now available to watch in all its grim glory, is a conclusion that is full of explosive moments of all the various characters taking each other on in a confrontation that has been building for the whole season. When the dust settles, the loose cannon Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) has now been dealt with, though the world feels like it has continued to shift in a worse direction. Specifically, Antony Starr's homicidal Homelander has come out on top once more. Only now he has his son, Ryan, with him at his side. After all the efforts to keep the young kid away from his father, Homelander now finally has him in his clutches to shape for the worse without interference. In a climactic scene that also becomes the show’s most horrifying yet, he takes him down to meet his fanatical supporters. They hold signs honoring the now-dead Nazi supe Stormfront, attack press capturing the scene, and chant against Starlight who had recently exposed Vought. All this is perfectly acceptable to Homelander as he feeds off these fervent supporters who idolize him. As father and son descend to the cheering crowd, almost taking on the role of deities who can wreak destruction in the blink of an eye, the moment soon takes an even darker turn.

TV SERIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO