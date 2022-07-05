Hamptons-Inspired Estate on England’s South Coast Lists for £3.25 Million

This exceptional home located in Chicago, Illinois, features 3,800 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Michael Rosenblum. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. This MUST SEE urban masterpiece has abundant windows throughout for the wonderful flow of natural sunlight and has been impeccably designed with a neutral decor through expensive custom paint, Hermes wall coverings, custom millwork, designer lighting, new windows, a new kitchen and baths, a new laundry room, fireplaces in both the living and family rooms, two zones of central Spacepak A/C, Sonos sound throughout and two large storage rooms. Featuring today's sought after open eat in kitchen/family room environment for easy living and gracious entertaining your sleek, modern European style custom chef's kitchen has Valcucine white cabinetry, quartzite countertops, SubZero refrigerator, freezer and drawer storage, built-in wine storage, and, Miele appliances including a 6-burner cooktop, two dishwashers, and convention and steam ovens. The primary bedroom is its own sanctuary through its TWO large custom walk in closets and spa style luxury bath with a 2 person shower. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Exceptional, contemporary, 2019 renovation to this 4-bedroom, 4 bath home featuring a thoughtful 3,800 square foot floor plan that lives like a single family home leading to its huge shared private terrace featuring a dog run, dining furniture, grills, a basketball hoop and playground equipment. There are several garage parking options with immediate availability, all within a block of the building starting at $320 per month.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO