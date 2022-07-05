ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Small Tyler Dillard’s fire started in dumpster, traveled to roof

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GxndP_0gVX4IlS00

UPDATE: Fire officials said the fire at the Broadway Square Mall on Tuesday started as a dumpster fire outside Dillard’s. The dumpster was filled with cardboard boxes and trash.

The fire was reported around 1:20 p.m. at 4601 S. Broadway Avenue. When firefighters first arrived they saw visible flames. The dumpster fire traveled to a section of the roof, but no major damages are known at this time. The fire has since been extinguished.

“I was walking up to Dillard’s to go shopping, and just about the time I got to the doorway, I heard this sound that sounded like steam and a big whoosh,” said Janet West, who witnessed the fire. “Then I saw a flame and black smoke pouring out of the building up there.”

Marshall Police investigating early Tuesday morning shooting as a murder

Officials said there was no organized evacuation and some people exited the Dillard’s on their own.

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – First responders were called to a structure fire in the Broadway Square Mall on Tuesday.

LIST: Burn bans in effect in East Texas

The fire was reported around 1:20 p.m. at 4601 S. Broadway Avenue.

The fire was on the west side of the mall, and there was smoke in the air near the Dillard’s.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

2 dead after Tyler house fire

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed that two people died after a house fire in Tyler Friday morning. The second deceased person was the individual that was unaccounted for, said officials. Firefighters confirmed a man and woman died in the fire and the man’s body has been sent for an autopsy. […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Fire Marshal rules Kilgore Best Western fire accidental

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The fire at the Best Western Inn in Kilgore last month has officially been ruled as accidental and electrical in nature, according to Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore. No injuries were reported from the June 13 fire, and officials reported that the bottom floor of the hotel was still […]
KILGORE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
Tyler, TX
Sports
Tyler, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
KTRE

Trinity County sheriff: 'Idiot' starting fires along road

Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization gets opinion on proposed changes to Tyler street. On Thursday evening the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization updated residents on changes to a planned extension of Waljim Street in South Tyler. The changes would remove a section of the proposed extension between South Town Drive and Thigpen Drive near Walmart and Target.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

The Cace Kitchen in Longview nearing move to original location

LONGVIEW, Texas — Mother-daughter team Cathy and Chelsea Cace will soon start a new chapter in their family's restaurant story — right back where the legendary local fare found its beginnings. The Cace Kitchen, which opened as a takeout, grab-and-go and catering restaurant in 2016 will close its...
LONGVIEW, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Renters at Stonebrook Apartment in Tyler, TX Furious Due to Vandalism

Most of us work hard, put in long hours, so we can provide for our families and have a nice place to call home. A sanctuary to relax and not worry about the stresses of the world. Unfortunately, the people living at Stonebrook Apartments in Tyler, Texas haven’t been able to relax when arriving home because multiple vehicles have been vandalized, as someone keeps slashing tires within the apartment complex.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

More cars running red lights in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas — In the summer months, East Texas police officers notice more people running red lights. On the lighter end of consequences, the red light runner could get a hefty fine beginning at $284 in Longview. On the heavier end, someone can get seriously hurt or worse. Hazel...
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dumpster#Murder#Broadway#West Side#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
KTAL

Sheriff’s office searching for 2nd missing ETX teen

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a second missing teen in a week, as the search continues for a 16-year-old who has not been seen since early July. According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Briana Garduno was last seen wearing a...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
Texas Monthly

Mineola Was Home to the Oldest Female Barber in Texas

There is a lot of jargon in our business, terms that refer mostly to technical matters related to creating television. Then, on top of that, we have some favorite words and phrases we use time and time again that only mean something to the few of us who constantly travel together.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Fire marshal says Kilgore Best Western fire electrical in nature

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore says the investigation into a fire at a Kilgore hotel is now closed. According to Moore, the fire was accidental in nature and electrical. Moore said the fire started with an air conditioning unit. The fire happened at the Kilgore...
KILGORE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KLTV

Crews contain Rusk Co. woods fire; flames still visible

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A woods fire near the Laird Hill community was contained overnight. Late Tuesday, New London Volunteer Fire Department responded to State Highway 42, just south of County Road 1114, southwest of Kilgore. The Texas A&M Forest Service plowed a line around the fire overnight. Flames...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

How to protect your children from ‘dry drowning’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With more families headed to the pool or lake to beat this triple-digit heat, swim instructors are stressing the importance of teaching your little one how to swim. It is just as much of a life skill as walking and talking, except this skill can save your life. A major concern […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy