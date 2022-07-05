Vegetation Fire In Hills Near Cordelia Prompts Evacuation Order

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Nelson Fire burning in Solano County:

1:27 p.m.

Solano County OES has reduced the evacuation order to a warning. Residents are still being urged to be ready to leave if conditions change.

1:03 p.m.

Firefighters report that they have stopped the forward progress of the fire at 22 acres.

12:16 p.m.

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire near Fairfield on Tuesday.

The fire can be seen burning on the hills near Cordelia. Cal Fire, whose crews are responding to help local agencies, says the flames are burning near Thomasson Lane and Cordelia Road.

According to the Solano County Office of Emergency Services, an evacuation order is now is in effect for all residents from 2490 Cordelia Road east to Thomasson Lane and all residents on Thomasson Lane.

Updates to follow.