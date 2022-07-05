ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solano County, CA

Vegetation Fire In Hills Near Cordelia Prompts Evacuation Order

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vd6it_0gVX478i00

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Nelson Fire burning in Solano County:

1:27 p.m.

Solano County OES has reduced the evacuation order to a warning. Residents are still being urged to be ready to leave if conditions change.

1:03 p.m.

Firefighters report that they have stopped the forward progress of the fire at 22 acres.

12:16 p.m.

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire near Fairfield on Tuesday.

The fire can be seen burning on the hills near Cordelia. Cal Fire, whose crews are responding to help local agencies, says the flames are burning near Thomasson Lane and Cordelia Road.

According to the Solano County Office of Emergency Services, an evacuation order is now is in effect for all residents from 2490 Cordelia Road east to Thomasson Lane and all residents on Thomasson Lane.

Updates to follow.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Contra Costa County Fire Districts Officially Merge: What to Know

Firefighters in the East Bay are officially teaming up and tout the partnership as fire season gets in full swing across the region. In Contra Costa County, a merger between agencies means firefighters and equipment are now able to setup in areas that were once overlooked. In the end, the move means more resources will be able to respond quicker to fires when calls come in.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

North Highlands Fire Leaves 4 People Displaced

NORTH HIGHLANDS — An apartment fire left four people displaced in North Highlands. On Friday, just before 1:30 a.m., at Pepperwood Knoll Apartments, firefighters arrived at Lexington Crossing Lane to respond to reports of a fire. When they arrived, firefighters could see large flames coming out of a second-story balcony. Witnesses said that they were woken up by the sounds of explosions and fire alarms. According to a Sacramento Metro Fire representative, the fire could have easily damaged nearby structures, but the quick work of firefighters prevented that from happening. Fire is knocked down. Major damage to 1 upstairs unit, minor smoke and water damage to 2 other units. No injuries reported, 4 persons displaced. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/lnsYZNDqHJ — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 8, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Solano County, CA
City
Fairfield, CA
Local
California Government
Solano County, CA
Government
KRON4 News

Fireworks cause fires in Contra Costa County

(KRON) — Fireworks are tradition on Independence Day, but they caused some trouble on Monday night. According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, some of those fireworks ignited fires. The fire department said it responded to 11 fires in the hour after 9:00 p.m., at least three of which were started by fireworks. […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Crews Battle Grass Fire That Started In Orangevale Field Near Homeless Camp

ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — Firefighters say access issues complicated a fire fight in a field near Orangevale early Thursday afternoon. The fire was first reported just after noon near Snipes Boulevard and Twin Lakes Avenue. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found the incident appears to have started near a homeless camp. Despite the area being difficult to access, crews were able to keep the flames to about one-fourth of an acre. No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged, officials say. Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.
ORANGEVALE, CA
kubaradio.com

3 Yuba City Residential Structure Fires Caused by Legal Fireworks

(Yuba City, CA) – Although marketed as ‘safe and sane,” legal fireworks are still dangerous as evidenced by the fact that Yuba City’s Fire Chief confirms that 3 house fires on the night of July 4th – that displaced a total of 13 residents – were caused by ‘safe and sane fireworks.” He goes on to tell The Appeal-Democrat one of the house fires “was in the area of Coy Court and 2 were near Railroad Avenue.”
YUBA CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Burning#Oes
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is Ridiculous’: People In South Sacramento Jolted Awake By Nighttime Jackhammers

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Stephanie Jones pointed out what has been keeping her up at night. A jackhammer right outside her house was enough to not only get her out of bed but out of her house to record it. “Everyone knows what a jackhammer sounds like, hitting the pavement, hitting the cement. Even in the daytime, it’s a little jarring,” Jones said. “Oh my God, it was like they were right in my living room.” CBS13 talked with some of Jones’ neighbors who say that noise travels. “To be honest, it shouldn’t be happening, at least not that late at night,” Raul Cornejo...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

New evidence focuses Alexis Gabe investigators on Amador County location

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- New detailed evidence was released Thursday in the case of a missing woman from Oakley, Alexis Gabe. Her family has obtained handwritten directions penned by her alleged killer that possibly identify the location of her body.This is not the first time search crews have combed the Pioneer area in rural Amador County. While the Gabe's parents wouldn't disclose the details of the search, they shared the evidence that connects their daughter to the area.Pictures showing two crumpled pieces of paper investigators found while executing a search warrant have been released. The warrant was served at the...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo confirms 6th person died in Project RoomKey

VALLEJO – Vallejo officials revealed that a 6th person died last November as part of the city’s Project RoomKey program, which was intended to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic. The disclosure came during an update about the program to the Vallejo City Council Tuesday night....
VALLEJO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
news24-680.com

Armed Robbery Reported In Downtown Walnut Creek Friday

Two men reportedly robbed a victim at gunpoint mid-block on Carmel Drive Friday, making off with a watch and other items and escaping in a Mercedes sedan. No one was believed harmed during the incident, reported at approximately 6:25 p.m. No estimate of loss was given. The two gunmen were...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hiker drowns in waters near inflow to Folsom Lake

Despite a dramatic rescue by authorities and a pair of good Samaritans, a stranded hiker was reportedly swept away and drowned in the waters near the inflow of Folsom Lake Saturday afternoon. According to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office report, at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Bodies of 3 men who saved child in water recovered, Rio Vista fire says

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The bodies of the three men who went missing near Brannan Island were recovered Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.  Fire officials told FOX40 they recovered the bodies around 5 p.m. Chris Morales, a friend of the three men, previously identified them to FOX40 as Guistillo Rivas, […]
RIO VISTA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews Extinguish Vegetation Fire That Threatened 4 Sacramento Homes

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A vegetation fire threatened four Sacramento homes Monday, but crews were able to extinguish the flames and save the homes. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says firefighters responded to the vegetation fire at the intersection of Persimmon and Pomegranate avenues naer the Parkway neighborhood. The fire got into one home and came close to three others. Crews knocked down the blaze before any major damage was done to the one home the flames touched. The others were saved from the fire. No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Construction starts on 90 affordable apartments in Napa

Construction is getting started on 90 affordable-housing units in two northeast Napa projects. The projects, located on 4 acres at 3700 and 3710 Valle Verde Drive, include the revamping and expanding of a shuttered assisted-housing site plus the building of apartments. Heritage House, which was built in 1988 and closed in 2004, is being converted into 66 apartments — 58 studio and eight one-bedroom units. On vacant adjoining land, the 24-unit Valle Verde Apartments project will have 12 with one bedroom, six with two bedrooms and six with three bedrooms.
NAPA, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
73K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy