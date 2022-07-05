Golden Valley Police Department delays chief swear-in ceremony pending state examination

The city of Golden Valley has announced that the swearing in of their next chief of police, Virgil Green, will be delayed until Green meets reciprocity licensure requirements.

Green said he must complete Minnesota’s Reciprocity Licensing Exam for out-of-state law enforcement officers. He said the test was “much different” than the states in which he had previously served in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The requirements are set forth by the Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board.

Until then, Green will continue to serve in a non-sworn capacity.

Green has worked in law enforcement for 38 years in New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. He previously served as a police chief for the Boley and Spencer police departments in Oklahoma, the Helena-West Helena police department in Arkansas, and was recently named deputy police chief for the Tulsa, Oklahoma school district.

The New Mexico native has a bachelor’s degree in police administration from the American Military University.

Green was offered the GVPD chief role in early March. A swear-in ceremony was originally scheduled for late June, then moved to July 19. Since the announcement of the exam requirement, no new date has been set.