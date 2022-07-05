Fired Baltimore PD Employee, Homicide Suspect Facing Federal Fraud Charges

A former employee at the New York State Department of Labor is accused of using his position to commit unemployment insurance fraud. Photo Credit: Nick Youngson/Alpha Stock Images via Wikipedia Commons

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a fired Baltimore civilian police employee once eyed as a homicide suspect with stealing his defunct business' tax prepare's identity to try to get COVID relief money.

Dana Lamar Antonio Hayes, Jr., 37, submitted several bogus Economic Injury Disaster Relief(EIDL) loan applications and several Paycheck Protection Plan(PPP) loan applications to the Small Business Administration and two banks between March 2020 and Oct. 2021, according to the Department of Justice.

Hayes had been fired from his position as the chief of fiscal services for the Baltimore Police Department in April, according to a report by 11 News.

An expunged gun charge from 2019 was allegedly missed during his background check. Shortly after his firing, Hayes denied any involvement in a 2020 homicide in which he was not listed as a suspect,

In relation to the fraud charges, Hayes submitted an EIDL loan application on behalf of his forfeited and recently revived company, D&L Investment Properties Inc. Hayes allegedly claimed to have company expenses of $15,000 and equipment costs of $35,000 when the company had been inactive since 2019.

The application allegedly lied about the number of employees and payroll expenses of the company, and the Small Business Administration initially denied the EIDL request.

After the request denial, Hayes repeatedly contacted the Small Business Administration to get loan approval, and on the basis of the false statements, the Small Business Administration eventually approved the application and provided Hayes loan funds.

Hayes then transferred all of the loan proceeds from the D&L bank account to his own personal savings account.

In June 2020 and Jan. 2021, Hayes allegedly applied for several PPP loans with two banks on behalf of D&L once again lying about the number of employees and including fraudulent business expenses. The banks approved the loans on the basis of the false information and Hayes then transferred the funds in to his own personal account.

The indictment continues to allege that Hayes used the name and Preparer Tax Identification number of a previous tax preparer without the tax preparer's knowledge or consent. The tax preparer had been hired to prepare D&L and Hayes' personal tax forms, but claims they never did.

If convicted, Hayes faces a maximum sentence of twenty years in federal prison for wire fraud, ten years in federal prison for money laundering, and a mandatory two years in federal prison followed by any other sentenced imposed for aggravated identity theft.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.