Fired Baltimore PD Employee, Homicide Suspect Facing Federal Fraud Charges

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago
A former employee at the New York State Department of Labor is accused of using his position to commit unemployment insurance fraud. Photo Credit: Nick Youngson/Alpha Stock Images via Wikipedia Commons

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a fired Baltimore civilian police employee once eyed as a homicide suspect with stealing his defunct business' tax prepare's identity to try to get COVID relief money.

Dana Lamar Antonio Hayes, Jr., 37, submitted several bogus Economic Injury Disaster Relief(EIDL) loan applications and several Paycheck Protection Plan(PPP) loan applications to the Small Business Administration and two banks between March 2020 and Oct. 2021, according to the Department of Justice.

Hayes had been fired from his position as the chief of fiscal services for the Baltimore Police Department in April, according to a report by 11 News.

An expunged gun charge from 2019 was allegedly missed during his background check. Shortly after his firing, Hayes denied any involvement in a 2020 homicide in which he was not listed as a suspect,

In relation to the fraud charges, Hayes submitted an EIDL loan application on behalf of his forfeited and recently revived company, D&L Investment Properties Inc. Hayes allegedly claimed to have company expenses of $15,000 and equipment costs of $35,000 when the company had been inactive since 2019.

The application allegedly lied about the number of employees and payroll expenses of the company, and the Small Business Administration initially denied the EIDL request.

After the request denial, Hayes repeatedly contacted the Small Business Administration to get loan approval, and on the basis of the false statements, the Small Business Administration eventually approved the application and provided Hayes loan funds.

Hayes then transferred all of the loan proceeds from the D&L bank account to his own personal savings account.

In June 2020 and Jan. 2021, Hayes allegedly applied for several PPP loans with two banks on behalf of D&L once again lying about the number of employees and including fraudulent business expenses. The banks approved the loans on the basis of the false information and Hayes then transferred the funds in to his own personal account.

The indictment continues to allege that Hayes used the name and Preparer Tax Identification number of a previous tax preparer without the tax preparer's knowledge or consent. The tax preparer had been hired to prepare D&L and Hayes' personal tax forms, but claims they never did.

If convicted, Hayes faces a maximum sentence of twenty years in federal prison for wire fraud, ten years in federal prison for money laundering, and a mandatory two years in federal prison followed by any other sentenced imposed for aggravated identity theft.

Wbaltv.com

Woman alleges squeegee workers stole $2.4K from her via cellphone app

Police confirmed a fourth incident involving a squeegee worker in downtown Baltimore. City police said officers were called shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday to the 800 block of East Pratt Street at President. Police said the victim told investigators that squeegee workers approached her and she offered them cash. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Joint Law Enforcement Sweep ‘Operation North Star’ Results In 89 Fugitive Arrests, Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “Operation North Star,” a joint action by the U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement, resulted in the arrest of 89 fugitives in the Baltimore area, including nine people wanted for murder, officials said. Following the 30-day sweep, 20 people wanted on attempted murder charges, 10 people wanted on firearms charges, 32 people wanted on aggravated assault charges and seven people wanted on robbery charges were also detained. The remaining arrestees were wanted on offenses related to drugs, sex offenses, carjackings, and home invasions, authorities said. A total of 263 warrants were closed, said Mathew Silverman, chief deputy of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Second Arrest Made In Annapolis Bank Robbery

A second suspect has been arrested in Maryland following a lengthy investigation into a May bank robbery in Anne Arundel County, authorities announced. Cambridge resident Jamaar Cornish, 34, was arrested on Thursday, July 7, according to the Annapolis Police Department, which has been investigating the robbery of Wells Fargo in the 900 block of Bay Ridge Road earlier this year.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Runaways Were Out Carjacking Victims, Police Say

Three runaways from a special education school in Maryland have been arrested and charged for their roles in a Rockville carjacking, police said. The trio, who were committed to the Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents (RICA), allegedly carjacked a man in broad daylight at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Marilyn Mosby Discusses Election, Her Federal Case And Tension With Police Union

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marilyn Mosby is seeking her third term as Baltimore City State’s Attorney and looking to hold off the same two challengers she beat in 2018. Mosby told WJZ on Friday that she expects to prevail in the federal criminal case against her, which she is describing as “politically motivated.” Her court date is September 19 on charges of perjury and falsifying information on a mortgage application. “I know I’ve done nothing wrong,” Mosby said. “The citizens of Baltimore City will see that for themselves.” Mosby rose to national prominence in 2015 when she announced charges against the officers involved in Freddie...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Former Baltimore City Police Commissioner Ed Norris weighs in on squeegee kid shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A squeegee worker fatally shot a driver Thursday after the man tried to attack a group of them with a baseball bat near the Inner Harbor, police said. Former Baltimore City Police Commissioner Norris gives us his thoughts on whether he thinks an abundance of plea deals is partly responsible for the crime we’re seeing right now on our streets.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Woman With Walker Killed Trying To Cross Baltimore Street

A senior woman was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident while attempting to cross a Baltimore street with her walker, authorities say. Witnesses said that the 65-year-old woman was struck on the 2000 block of North Broadway shortly before 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, according to Baltimore Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
