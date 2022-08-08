ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Rising Gas Prices Got You Thinking Electric? Here’s How Much You’ll Pay for the Most Popular Used EVs

By Gabrielle Olya
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago

The rise in gas prices has led to a spike in interest in electric vehicles (EVs). From February 2022 to March 2022, CarMax received 1.5 times the search volume for the term "electric" -- around the same time gas prices hit their new high.

Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash App
Find: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

And even before gas prices reached their new levels, consumers had been gaining interest in EVs. According to 2021 data from the Pew Research Center, 40% of non-EV owners are very or somewhat likely to purchase an EV as their next vehicle.

The cost of buying a new EV can be a barrier to entry, but fortunately, you can get (slightly) lower prices on used EVs. Here's how much you can expect to pay for the most popular used electric vehicle models.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b51io_0gVX3bNM00

1. Tesla Model 3

  • Average CarMax used vehicle price: $49,440
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44zZEO_0gVX3bNM00

2. Nissan Leaf

  • Average CarMax used vehicle price: $21,447
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42dJnl_0gVX3bNM00

3. BMW i3

  • Average CarMax used vehicle price: $21,455
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11R4zF_0gVX3bNM00

4. Chevrolet Volt EV

  • Average CarMax used vehicle price: $27,416
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15hmLh_0gVX3bNM00

5. Tesla Model X

  • Average CarMax used vehicle price: $89,194

All prices are sourced from CarMax and are accurate as of May 16, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Rising Gas Prices Got You Thinking Electric? Here’s How Much You’ll Pay for the Most Popular Used EVs

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Carmax#The Pew Research Center#Nissan Leaf Average#Chevrolet Volt Ev#Gobankingrates Com
thecentersquare.com

Buttigieg says electric vehicles are 'best' solution to high gas prices, but are they affordable?

(The Center Square) – Republicans are attacking U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for comments he made about electric vehicles on an MSNBC talk show. Buttigieg was discussing the high cost of gas in the U.S. on Aug. 4 when he said, “The best thing we can do for the medium and long term is make sure Americans have more options through greater fuel efficiency and greater access to vehicles that don’t require gasoline at all so that Americans don’t have to worry about what is happening in some middle eastern capitol or foreign war zone.”
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Nissan
GOBankingRates

Costco Is Raising Prices On These 7 Items This Month

Bulk goods paradise Costco has always been the place to get a bargain $4.99 rotisserie chicken for Monday night dinner and an oversized bottle of vodka for $20 for the weekend — but shoppers beware, some prices are going up this month. Discover: Costco Isn’t Raising the $1.50 Price...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
179K+
Followers
13K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy