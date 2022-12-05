ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s How Much You’ll Pay for the Most Popular Used EVs

By Gabrielle Olya
 6 days ago

The rise in gas prices has led to a spike in interest in electric vehicles (EVs). From February 2022 to March 2022, CarMax received 1.5 times the search volume for the term "electric" -- around the same time gas prices hit their new high.

And even before gas prices reached their new levels, consumers had been gaining interest in EVs. According to 2021 data from the Pew Research Center, 40% of non-EV owners are very or somewhat likely to purchase an EV as their next vehicle.

The cost of buying a new EV can be a barrier to entry, but fortunately, you can get (slightly) lower prices on used EVs. Here's how much you can expect to pay for the most popular used electric vehicle models.

1. Tesla Model 3

  • Average CarMax used vehicle price: $49,440
2. Nissan Leaf

  • Average CarMax used vehicle price: $21,447
3. BMW i3

  • Average CarMax used vehicle price: $21,455
4. Chevrolet Volt EV

  • Average CarMax used vehicle price: $27,416
5. Tesla Model X

  • Average CarMax used vehicle price: $89,194

All prices are sourced from CarMax and are accurate as of May 16, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Here’s How Much You’ll Pay for the Most Popular Used EVs

Comments / 26

federal bureau of Corruption
08-22

what they don't tell you is to change your car takes up 3-4 times more energy than your hvac system... you will pay way more than a gas vehicles!

Reply(3)
4
Robert Good
09-05

my neighbor has two brand new Teslas his power bill is almost 10 times than what he was originally paying on his power bill in the long run these electric vehicles are a joke

Reply
4
Robert Good
09-05

on an EV Volt Chevy replacement batteries is $30,000 and the vehicle only cost around 10,000 and CarMax will only give you maybe 8,000 for it

Reply
2
Comments / 0

