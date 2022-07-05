ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff's Office IDs Motorcyclist Killed In Calvert County Crash

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
The Calvert County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal motorcycle crash. Photo Credit: Facebook/Calvert County Sheriff's Office

A 42-year-old Maryland man died in Calvert County after colliding with a driver from Virginia and getting ejected from his custom-made Harley-Davidson motorcycle, police said.

Dunkirk resident Paul Preston Gibson, II was riding north on Route 4 in St. Leonard at 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, when he collided with a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander being driven by Roanoke, Virginia resident Enola Gabrielle Bates, 23, near the intersection of Route 765 (the south entrance to St. Leonard Road), according to authorities.

Members of the Calvert County Sheriff's office responded to the side-swipe collision, which involved Gibson sliding off the roadway and being ejected from his motorcycle, they said.

Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Bates sustained “serious injuries” and was transported to a regional trauma center for treatment of her injuries.

Her condition was not immediately available on Tuesday, July 5.

The fatal crash remains under investigation. According to the sheriff’s office, the agency’s Crash Reconstruction Team collected scene evidence, spoke to witnesses, and is continuing the investigation into the events and contributing factors that led up to the collision.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or the drivers involved has been asked to contact S/DFC Jeffrey Hardesty of the Crash Reconstruction Team by calling (410) 535-2800 or by emailing Jeffrey.Hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov

