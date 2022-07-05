ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Don’t overthink orchids

By Ashley Frasca
 4 days ago
Don’t overthink orchids By Charles Kraus

Q: My orchid has dark green leaves but has not rebloomed in two years. What am I doing wrong?

A: I could have easily been the one to submit this same question! Everyone says that orchids are simple actually, we just tend to overthink them. Well, I have managed to keep two alive for years but have not been rewarded with even a second flush of flowers.

A caller to my show recently reminded me of some great tips! Let orchids stay outside in a bright place this time of year, but not in direct sun. Water them sparingly by soaking the pot in water for 5-10 minutes. Make sure to let the water drain out well. Specialized orchid fertilizer when applied properly is very diluted. And you can see from the picture he submitted to me, let them be when they look that good! Wait until they are finished flowering before you move them to a new container. At that time, you can cut the old flower stalk out. For more tips, click here.

