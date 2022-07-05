ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Former President Of Team USA Softball Arrested On Suspicion Of Sex Crimes With A Child

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man who once held the position of President of Team USA Softball is now under investigation for alleged sex crimes with a child.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old Castro Valley resident John Gouveia was arrested back on April 14 on eight felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

While Gouveia has worked for the national governing council for girls’ softball from 1991-2019, including a stint as President of USA Softball, the sheriff’s office notes that the alleged victim was not associated with that organization.

Gouveia’s bail was set at $250,000, but the sheriff’s office notes that he arranged for bond and was released on the same day he was arrested.

Detectives say there is still an active investigation underway into Gouveia. Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5191.

CBS Sacramento

Justice For Roman Lopez: Stepmother Sentenced To 15 Years To Life In His Death, Family Shares Abuse Endured

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — “What kind of human tortures a child?” That was an emotional question asked aloud in an El Dorado courtroom Friday directed at 11-year-old Roman Lopez’s stepmother, Lindsay Piper, who will spend 15 years to life in state prison for his death. The sentencing hearing came more than two years after Lopez’s body was found in the basement of his father, Jordan Piper, and stepmother’s Placerville home. Lindsay Piper listened Friday as Lopez’s paternal and maternal grandmothers, aunt, family, and Piper’s own sons shared what was described as her history of “destroying lives.” Jordan and Lindsay Piper originally pleaded not...
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Stockton Shooting That Left Man, 50, Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the Stockton shooting that left another man dead last week. Stockton police said, back on the morning of July 1, officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive to investigate reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Detectives later identified Jing Zhi Chen as a suspect in the killing. He was arrested on Tuesday, police said, and has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Chen is facing a charge of murder, but detectives have yet to detail a motive behind the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto Girl, 15, Shot In Bed After Gun Goes Off In Garage Nearby; Suspect Arrested

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police say they have arrested a man on charges of negligent discharge of a firearm after an incident where a teenage girl was shot while asleep in her bed. The Modesto Police Department says the 15-year-old was hurt back on July 2. Detectives believe the suspect, 22-year-old Giovanni Omar Gutierrez-Garcia, was handling the gun in the garage of a home near the teen’s residence when it went off. The bullet managed to go through the wall of the teen’s home and then hit her in the back. Police say Gutierrez-Garcia left the area after the incident, but he later turned himself in. He is now facing charges of possession of an assault weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm, and inflicting great bodily injury in the commission of a felony. The girl is expected to survive her injuries, police say.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto Girl, 15, Survives Bullet Shot Through Bedroom Wall

MODESTO (CBS13) — A 15-year-old Modesto girl said she has forgiven the man who allegedly shot her through her closet wall. The Modesto Police Department said this happened early Saturday morning. Aurora Morales recalled that terrifying morning she was shot. “I was literally bleeding internally and about to drown in my own blood,” she said. Aurora was sleeping in her own bed after a night with friends when she was woken up by a loud noise and a bullet piercing through her bedroom wall. “[It was] like something exploded,” she said. “I was having trouble breathing. That’s when I knew I got hurt.” Her family,...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Nearly 10K Pounds Of Illegal Fireworks Seized In San Joaquin County In May, June

RIPON (CBS13) — A San Joaquin County illegal fireworks task force seized more than 9,900 pounds of illegal fireworks and arrested more than a dozen people between the months of May and June. Included among those illegal fireworks were 380 commercial fireworks and 540 destructive devices, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Within that two-month span, the task force also seized nine illegal firearms, including two ghost guns and a sawed-off shotgun. guns seized(credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)seized items(credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)fire crackers(credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)fire cracker(credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)illegal fireworks(credit: San Joaquin County...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Amador County Father Details Moments Family Was Forced To Flee River As Electra Fire Sparked

AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — The Electra Fire began on Monday while some families were celebrating the Fourth of July along the river in Amador County. “I had just actually cast out my fishing line and I had gotten my kids set up on the beach,” John Sullivan said. That’s when he noticed a nearby bonfire out of control. “It had jumped over the road. It was on the side of the hill,” he said. Sullivan grabbed his wife, their eight-year-old daughter and five-month-old son and ran until an Amador County sheriff’s deputy stopped their family and nearly 100 other people trying to escape what...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Texas Man, 39, Killed In SUV Crash Near North San Juan

NORTH SAN JUAN (CBS13) — A Texas man has died after a crash in Nevada County early Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 4:30 a.m., officers responded near Tyler Foote and Oak Tree roads in the North San Juan area to investigate a reported crash. At the scene, officers found that Cal Fire and North San Juan Fire personnel were trying to extricate two people who were in an SUV that had crashed into a tree. It appears that the SUV was heading west on Tyler Foote Road when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle went off the roadway and crashed. Two people and a dog were in the SUV when it crashed. Officers say the passenger, a 39-year-old man from Liberty, Texas, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 42-year-old Redwood City woman, suffered major injuries in the crash and was flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
NORTH SAN JUAN, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘People Have Lost Their Heart’: Hit-And-Run Drivers Leave Grieving Families In The Dark

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — A string of deadly hit-and-runs has left people like Adriana Jenson grieving their loved ones. Adriana lost more than her husband, she lost her best friend. “I went in physical shock so bad that my family thought they were going to have to call 911,” she said. On June 20, a driver hit her husband, Robert, on Fair Oaks Boulevard near El Camino Avenue. The driver took off and hasn’t come forward. “The next thing I had to do was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, was to call his mom to let her know, and that’s her only child,”...
CARMICHAEL, CA
