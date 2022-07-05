Former President Of Team USA Softball Arrested On Suspicion Of Sex Crimes With A Child

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man who once held the position of President of Team USA Softball is now under investigation for alleged sex crimes with a child.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old Castro Valley resident John Gouveia was arrested back on April 14 on eight felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

While Gouveia has worked for the national governing council for girls’ softball from 1991-2019, including a stint as President of USA Softball, the sheriff’s office notes that the alleged victim was not associated with that organization.

Gouveia’s bail was set at $250,000, but the sheriff’s office notes that he arranged for bond and was released on the same day he was arrested.

Detectives say there is still an active investigation underway into Gouveia. Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5191.