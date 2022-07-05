ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Lewis and Clark Library reopens after flash flood causes minor damage

By MTN News
KTVH
KTVH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nmhlw_0gVX0SUK00

The Lewis and Clark Library's main branch in downtown Helena reopened at noon Tuesday following weekend flash flooding.

According to Patricia Spencer, the library's public information officer and volunteer coordinator, the flooding occurred on the southeast side of the library at the children's area.

Spencer says in a release that Service Master, who was in the building for regular cleaning at the time of the flood, was able to contain flooding to small area and began cleanup immediately.

No books were damaged and library was closed on Monday, July 4th, allowing for drying and cleanup.

Normally scheduled events and programs will be held this week.

Comments / 0

Related
mtpr.org

Heavy rain brought flash flooding to Helena Sunday

A flash flood in Helena on Sunday carried debris downtown, swelled into some buildings and downed a few trees. The National Weather Service estimates more than an inch of rain fell in the Helena area within about 20 minutes, leading to the flash flood. Helena’s city transportation director David Knoepke...
HELENA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis And Clark County, MT
City
Helena, MT
montanarightnow.com

Flash flood sends water flowing through downtown Helena

A flash flood hit Lewis and Clark County on Sunday evening, pelting the ground with hail and sending a small river of rainwater rising to wheel wells and lapping at doors at businesses in the downtown Helena area. Among the places reporting damage were the YWCA Helena and Lewis &...
HELENA, MT
AccuWeather

Floodwaters race through Montana city and leave damage behind

Dramatic footage from Helena, Montana, showed roaring floodwaters overwhelming streets in the city on July 3. A storm began to sweep through Helena on Sunday evening, bringing fierce wind gusts and significant flooding with it. Video acquired by Storyful and shot by passerby Andy Shirtliff showed water up to the wheel well of vehicles as they drove through downtown Helena.
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Service Master
montanarightnow.com

Famed Frontier Town property near Helena listed for $1.7M

Frontier Town, a piece of the Helena area’s colorful past, is on the sale block for $1.7 million. And the news has prompted some exchanges between the granddaughter of the original owner and the current owner. The Old West-themed tourist attraction that operated from 1948 to 2002 just below...
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Flooding in multiple buildings and damage to the capitol complex

HELENA, Mont. - On July 3rd, 2022, the Capitol Complex experienced flooding in multiple buildings as a result of heavy rains. The Mazurek Building (215 N Sanders) had the most severe damage and other buildings impacted include the Capitol Building and 5 South Last Chance Gulch (Department of Corrections). The...
montanarightnow.com

MT Supreme Court upholds convictions in Helena Valley double homicide

The Montana Supreme Court has upheld the convictions of two men found guilty in the 2018 double homicide of a Helena Valley couple. Charla Rae Taylor, 64, and David Muncie Taylor, 61, were killed in their home with a pocket knife and a piece of rebar on the night of March 18, 2018.
HELENA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Folk Festival 2022: Things You Need to Know

One of the coolest Butte events is the Montana Folk Festival, July 8th through July 10th, 2022. From the vast variety of folk music to Scandinavian Chip Carving and Ukrainian Easter eggs...if it's interesting and 'folksy', it's happening this weekend in Butte, Montana. WHAT: Montana Folk Festival 2022. WHERE: Uptown...
BUTTE, MT
KTVH

KTVH

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Helena, Montana news and weather from KTVH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy