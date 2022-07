MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES — The Electra Fire, located in Amador and Calaveras Counties, started on the 4th of July this week and is now well into day 4 of burning. The current size, as reported by CalFire , is 4,272 acres. The fire is 40% contained and full containment is expected by July 18, 2022. No structures have been destroyed, however 1,217 structures are threatened. One injury is being reported to a first responder. Evacuations are currently in place in both Amador and Calaveras Counties.

AMADOR COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO