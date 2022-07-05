ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storms will exit, cooler but still humid on Wednesday

By Shawn Cable
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe system that brought thunderstorms and heavy rain on Tuesday will move south, bringing cooler temperatures Wednesday. Unfortunately, the humidity will stick around....

CBS News

Millions in path of severe storms and flash floods

More than 25 million Americans from Montana to South Carolina are in the path of severe thunderstorms, high winds and flash floods. Excessive heat warnings and advisories are in effect in the Great Plains and Midwest. Weather Channel meteorologist Chris Warren takes a look.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

South Dakota skies turn sickly green as derecho hits the Upper Midwest

Skies in Sioux Falls, South Dakota turned a wicked shade of green on Tuesday as a powerful storm pushed through. Photos shared on social media documented the eerie phenomenon, with cloud-darkened skies whipping up a nearly photosynthetic hue. A National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist said on Twitter that thunderstorm clouds...
#Severe Thunderstorms
CBS LA

Hurricane Bonnie makes rare jump to Pacific Ocean; winds reach 115 miles per hour off coast of Southern Mexico

In a very rare turn of events, a hurricane that formed in the Atlantic Ocean made its way to the Pacific Ocean for the first time since 2016. Hurricane Bonnie, which began forming on June 27, slowly made its way across the Caribbean before making landfall in Nicaragua on Friday. At the time, the storm was exhibiting 50 mile per hour winds, and caused considerable flooding to the point that two people died.In the brief amount of time since the storm has since moved into the eastern waters of the Pacific Ocean, becoming the first storm do so since Hurricane Otto...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for possibly severe storms

After some early showers and rumbles, we're clearing out a bit for late morning into the early afternoon. Of course, more sun means more instability and fuel for potential storms later on today.We have a Yellow Alert this afternoon through the evening hours for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms moving through.The main threats would be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, along with some small hail. As usual, they'll be scattered and it's impossible to pinpoint exactly what towns will see them.Just keep an eye to the sky and be prepared for interruptions if you have any outdoor plans. Whether...
CBS Minnesota

Flash flooding causes significant damage in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- Albert Lea residents are cleaning up after flash flooding caused significant damage Tuesday night.More than 6 inches of rain fell in two hours in the town of 18,000 people in southern Minnesota. In some areas, people waited out the storm inside businesses as their vehicles slowly became submerged in water. While the cleanup on the streets happened quickly, some homes and businesses are going to be dealing with water damage inside for a while. WCCO spoke with a homeowner, Talietha Callahan, who shared video on Facebook of motorists attempting to drive through a flooded Frank Avenue, which is on the south side of town.Callahan said it started raining around 9 p.m. and within 45 minutes, her house was surrounded by water.  She said the water got close enough to her home to ruin her garden, but she feels lucky it didn't go into her home. Callahan said the water went away within a few hours. 
natureworldnews.com

Solar Storm Hits Earth Overnight Without Warning; Disruption Possible Due to Geomagnetic Storm

Solar storms, like solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs), have shown some hint of a pre-emptive strike before hitting Earth. However, emerging reports on Wednesday, June 29, indicated that supercharge particles in the form of a geomagnetic storm had struck our planet without warning overnight UTC time from Saturday to Sunday, June 25 to June 26.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flathead, Lake, Sanders by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Lake Mary Ronan and Flathead Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Flathead; Lake; Sanders The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lake County in northwestern Montana East central Sanders County in northwestern Montana Southwestern Flathead County in northwestern Montana * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 509 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Big Arm, or 18 miles west of Polson, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Big Arm, Proctor, Lakeside, Lake Mary Ronan, Elmo, Rollins, Niarada, Dayton and Lonepine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
pethelpful.com

Video of Bison Leaving Yellowstone During Devastating Flooding Is Breaking Hearts

Yellowstone National Park was recently closed to tourists as historic flooding ripped through the area. The floods caused major damage to roads and some houses were even swept away. This caused setbacks for traveler's plans who wanted to visit the beautiful park. Plus, there could be a potential decrease in the area's economy as fewer tourists visit. But the alarm bells that are ringing for many people are how the animals are going to be affected by the floods.
