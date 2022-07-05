ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Semi Full Of Bud Light Overturns In Appleton, Wisconsin

By Lauren Wells
KOOL 101.7
KOOL 101.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Of all places, it is only fitting this would happen in Wisconsin: a semi carrying crates of Bud Light overturned in Appleton. Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured but much beer was wasted. Appleton has been in the news recently for another very strange story! Locals supposedly spotted the one...

kool1017.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Alligator's owner comes forward, agrees to send it to sanctuary

MENASHA (WLUK) -- An alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake last week escaped from an outdoor enclosure that was not closed properly, an animal rescue organization believes. John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue says someone claiming to be the owner of the alligator has come forward....
MENASHA, WI
UPMATTERS

Drone finds missing Wisconsin man alive in field

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office located an 83-year-old man who was missing for more than 8 hours by using a drone. Deputies say that without the use of the drone that it would have been ‘highly unlikely’ that the man would have been found before nightfall.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Appleton, WI
Accidents
City
Appleton, WI
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Appleton, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

2022 Iola Car Show underway, features 2.5k models

IOLA, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers officially proclaimed July 3 through July 9 as Iola Car Show Week throughout the state of Wisconsin. The proclamation comes on the verge of the 50th anniversary of the Iola Car Show and Swap Meet, scheduled for July 7 through July 9.
IOLA, WI
wiproud.com

The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s Friday night along Riverview Drive on the shoreline of Duck Creek in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Savory smells fill the air from the kitchen of River’s Bend Supper Club, a fixture since 1974. While many restaurants might be struggling after the pandemic...
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Alarming number of fish dying in Fox River, Bay of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis.— The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warned fishermen not to touch any dead or sick fish they see in the Fox River or Bay of Green Bay. The warning comes after hundreds of dead were discovered floating down the river. Jason Breeggemann, the Wisconsin DNR’s Green Bay area fisheries biologist, said the first sightings of dead fish were reported June 18.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
wearegreenbay.com

Local restaurant announces purchase of Green Bay Exclusive Company sign

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular downtown Green Bay restaurant has reportedly bought the sign of the Exclusive Company sign in Green Bay. Cheesesteak Rebellion announced on its Facebook the purchase of the Green Bay Exclusive Company Sign. Back in April, it was announced that the Exclusive Company was closing after the owner died.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin State Patrol#Minnesota State Patrol#Accident#Conkey Street
wearegreenbay.com

Safety concerns impact Green Bay Farmers’ Market on Broadway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In wake of the Highland Park shooting, there is a growing concern for safety at large gatherings and that is no different for the Farmers’ Market in Green Bay. There are barricades on the end of each street so cars can’t pass through....
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Allouez man recreates Jurassic Park in his backyard

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Jurassic Park is no longer just a fictional theme park because “Jurassic Jim” Brisbane of Allouez has recreated it in his backyard. Located on Kalb Avenue, anyone can walk with the dinosaurs when they tour Jurassic Jim’s backyard for free. “You can’t...
ALLOUEZ, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Outpouring of support grows online for dog hit by car in Kaukauna

UPDATE — Milo is back home as of Friday, according to owner Mackenzie Weisnicht. She posted on Facebook that the vet was able to get Milo’s left hip back in place. Due to the ligaments around the hip being damaged, there is a risk that it will not be able to stay in place.
KAUKAUNA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Steer clear of the steer in the Village of Luxemburg

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Steer clear of the steer in Kewaunee County. Village of Luxemburg resident Jacob Kumpfer captured video of runaway livestock at the intersection of Maple and Main streets. “Can’t make this stuff up… Right in the Village of Luxemburg,” Kumpfer wrote on his Facebook post....
LUXEMBURG, WI
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Green Bay Perch Fishing Heats Up

Continuing right where it left off last fall, the yellow perch fishery in the waters of Green Bay off of Door County is producing some excellent catches. Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle & Archery in Sturgeon Bay said perch fishing has been so good that many anglers in boats have been able to land 15-fish limits. Smaller numbers – but enough for a meal if you’re patient and lucky – are typically caught from shore.
GREEN BAY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 8, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, July 8, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy