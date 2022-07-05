ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Florida man facing felony charges for throwing hot dog at police

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was arrested in Florida after police said he threw food at an officer.

St. Petersburg police told WTVT that Jason Stoll continued to sell hot dogs on Saturday night downtown, despite multiple warnings to stop after a street-closure permit ended. Police told the station that they had asked Stoll to put down a hot dog, but he continued to try to sell it.

“The defendant became extremely upset and intentionally threw the hot dog at [an officer],” an arrest report obtained by WTVT detailed.

Stoll was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without arrest, WFLA reported.

Jail records indicate Stoll was released on a $2,650 bond.

Officers noted an “indication of alcohol influence” in their arrest report, WTVT reported.

