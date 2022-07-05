ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elburn, IL

SkillsUSA

The Voice
The Voice
 3 days ago

Sugar Grove, Elburn, residents SkillsUSA champions. Two career and technical students, one from Sugar Grove, and...

The Voice

Sugar Grove, Elburn, residents SkillsUSA champions

Two career and technical students, one from Sugar Grove, and one from Elburn, each won one of the Nation’s highest awards at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships, in Atlanta, June 22-23. More than 5,200 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields, or 41 acres.
ELBURN, IL
The Voice

Gardens’ Tour at Covenant Living at the Holmstad

Residents at Covenant Living at the Holmstad, a senior living community in Batavia, are excited to be host to a tour their gardens from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16. It is in conjunction with the Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners as part of their annual garden tour event called “Take a Walk in Our Gardens.”
BATAVIA, IL
The Voice

Aurora Noon Lions Club centennial banquet July 28

Celebrating 100 years of Fox Valley service, Aurora Noon Lions Club will hold a centennial banquet Thursday, July 28. The public is invited said Susan Koepke of Aurora, Noon Lions president. She said the celebration will be July 28, at Gaslite Manor Banquets, 2485 Church Road in Aurora. The event...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

First Christian Church

First Christian Church in Aurora host to 5th annual car show. First Christian Church, 635 N. Randall Road in Aurora, will be host to its fifth annual car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Entry fee is $10. Registration will take place at the show.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Frida Fest

Frida Fest will be held in downtown Aurora Sunday, July 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The new event welcomes friends and families to spend the afternoon enjoying artwork, presentations, and karaoke. On Water Street Mall, there will be activities for all ages. Frida Fest will celebrate the life...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora mayor, alderman, stand their ground in dispute

At the Aurora city government Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting Tuesday, July 5, a couple of discussions became heated between Ninth Ward alderman Edward Bugg and Richard Irvin, mayor of Aurora. Edward Bugg expressed frustration about the two following agenda items:. • Placed on unfinished business for possible further...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Reader’s Voice: Canceled parade fuel for frustration

I know this year has been a very frustrating year for all of us. Coming off two years (2020 and 2021) in isolation, for many of us, was a challenge, to say the least. I have read many of the comments on Facebook and it is easy to understand how many of us are at wits end (with no more hair to pull out).
AURORA, IL
The Voice

LaSalle Street Historic Auto Show in Aurora

Vintage vehicles of all makes and models were showcased in Roosevelt-Aurora American Legion Post 84’s 13th annual LaSalle Street Historic Auto Show Sunday, July 3, in downtown Aurora. A color guard of Post 84 veterans posted American and MIA flags prior to the national anthem and remarks by Post...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Luxembourg cardinal, Jean-Claude Hollerich, to visit Aurora August 2

The greater Aurora area historically has been one of the largest settlements of Luxembourgers in the United States. Aware of it, Luxembourg’s Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich will the visit the Aurora area Tuesday, Aug. 2. It will be the first visit of Cardinal Hollerich to Aurora and it will be connected with other stops he is making on a vacation to the U.S. Midwest sites identified with Luxembourg heritages.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Windmill City Festival

The Windmill City Festival carnival is coming back to Batavia's Riverwalk, July 8-10! The carnival fun on Houston Street, along with tasty food and beverages, live musical entertainment, several competitions, games, and activities for all ages. What began as a sidewalk sale in 1956 known as Boo Boo Days, has...
BATAVIA, IL
The Voice

‘Finding Nemo’ in Aurora July 15

“Finding Nemo,” an award-winning computer-animated adventure film, will be screened outdoors at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. May Street in Aurora. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Refreshments will be available. “Finding...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Candlelight vigil at Kane County Courthouse in Geneva July 6

Kane County Democrats announced, “In light of the mass shooting in Highland Park, we are once again called to join in solidarity. Join us at the Kane County Courthouse, 100 S 3rd Street, in Downtown Geneva from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, for a candlelight vigil with speakers, including elected officials, candidates, and activists.
KANE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Solutions differ, mass killing never acceptable

From Monday, July 4, an Independence Day parade, no less, the thinking, empathetic, individuals, should remain in a bit of shock, anger, and outrage, of the deaths from a troubled individual. It could have been in any part of the country, however, on Independence Day this year the damage took place in Highland Park, Ill. along the shores of Lake Michigan in Lake County, just north of the Cook County-Lake County line.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Free Wednesday concert series to start July 13

Aurora Downtown will start this Summer’s free concert series in mid-July. Wednesdays at the Plaza will return Wednesday, July 13 with Raices Latin Jazz featuring vibraphonist Joe Sonnefeldt. The free series runs on Wednesdays through August 10 at the Millennium Plaza gazebo at 21 S. Stolp Avenue in downtown...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Frida Fest July 10 in Aurora, a new family event

Frida Fest will be held in downtown Aurora Sunday, July 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The new event welcomes friends and families to spend the afternoon enjoying artwork, presentations, and karaoke. On Water Street Mall, there will be activities for all ages. Frida Fest will celebrate the life...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Marmion’s Juan Campos, Jr. Swift Student winner

Since he was in seventh grade, Juan Campos, Jr. of Aurora, has been waiting for the opportunity to enter Apple’s Swift Student Challenge. With the start of high school came his chance to finally participate. At just 14, and with his first application, Campos, a sophomore at Marmion Academy in Aurora, was named a winner in the 2022 Swift Student Challenge.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

