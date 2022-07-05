ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pismo Beach, CA

Crews clean up Pismo Beach after July 4th celebrations

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4JCX_0gVWzFBk00

City staff and volunteers were up early Tuesday morning to clean up Pismo Beach after the 4th of July celebrations.

An estimated 80,000 to 90,000 people packed the beachside community for the holiday and annual fireworks show .

The cleanup crew, about 50 people, showed up at the beach around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Work continued until about 8 a.m. with the collection of trash that included leftover food wrappers, abandoned tents and umbrellas, and even diapers.

At Cayucos Beach, volunteers from ECOSLO collected 50 pounds of trash on Tuesday morning.

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

South County city selects location for homeless housing facility

Construction of 20 ‘cabins’ is currently underway, facility is anticipated to open its doors in late summer. – Following the City of Grover Beach’s acquisition of the property at 955 South 4th Street for homeless housing facility use in March, the Grover Beach City Council approved a ground lease agreement with 5 Cities Homeless Coalition (5CHC) to develop and operate a future facility during the June 27 City Council Meeting. Based on 5CHC’s examination of several potential sites across the county, they determined that 955 South 4th Street was a viable location for this particular development.
GROVER BEACH, CA
New Times

Grover Beach confirms lease for 5 Cities Homeless Coalition shelter

Grover Beach and the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition (5CHC) cemented the next step in the process to set up the area's first year-round homeless shelter. At its June 27 meeting, the City Council approved a 55-year ground lease for the future space located on 0.44 acres of unused property at 955 South 4th St. The lease provisions describe the facility as non-congregate temporary housing, with the exact number of housing units to be determined at a later date. The coalition's annual rent is set at $1 a year.
GROVER BEACH, CA
#Volunteers#Fireworks Show#Ecoslo
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Santa Barbara Edhat

Lompoc Couple Dies in Florida Traffic Collision

A couple from Lompoc died when their Tesla crashed into the back of a parked semi-truck in Florida this week. Florida Highway Patrol confirms the driver, a 66-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 67-year-old man, both from Lompoc, died at the scene. Troopers report around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, the Tesla...
LOMPOC, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria-Bonita School District layout new TK plan

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria-Bonita School District has a new plan for the Transitional Kindergarten program, otherwise known as 'TK.' This is a part of California's Assembly Bill 130: "Phases in TK starting in 2022-23 school year through 2025-26 school year by expanding eligibility by 2 months each year. By 2025-26, all children who The post Santa Maria-Bonita School District layout new TK plan appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
7x7.com

Where to Eat in Paso Robles

There’s an irresistible sense of whimsy and fun when you step in this posh yet relaxed restaurant right by Downtown City Park. Its name translates to “the little rascals,” an ode to owners Courtney and Julien Asseo’s three kids, and there’s a true sense of joie de vivre at the bustling bar or a table in striking distance of the glass-enclosed wine cellar. Julien is the son of one of Paso Robles’ most celebrated winemakers (Stephan Asseo of L’ Aventure), but he opted for the culinary route, learning his craft in Paris and Las Vegas under legends like Guy Savoy and Joel Robuchon. At “LPC,” he perfects classic French dishes (the tarte flambée is exemplary), while deftly sending bistro standards into fresh, captivating directions like Burgundy escargot risotto. It’s only a matter of time before he’s winning James Beard awards.
PASO ROBLES, CA
