Crews clean up Pismo Beach after July 4th celebrations

City staff and volunteers were up early Tuesday morning to clean up Pismo Beach after the 4th of July celebrations.

An estimated 80,000 to 90,000 people packed the beachside community for the holiday and annual fireworks show .

The cleanup crew, about 50 people, showed up at the beach around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Work continued until about 8 a.m. with the collection of trash that included leftover food wrappers, abandoned tents and umbrellas, and even diapers.

At Cayucos Beach, volunteers from ECOSLO collected 50 pounds of trash on Tuesday morning.