Missouri City, TX

Wellby eyeing fall opening for new Sienna location

By Hunter Marrow
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Financial cooperative Wellby will soon open a new location in Missouri City’s Sienna community. (Courtesy Pixels) Wellby, one of Houston’s largest credit...

communityimpact.com

Community Impact Houston

Island Dream Daiquiris shop open in The Woodlands area

The new daiquiri shop, which offers a variety of different flavors, is now open on Rayford Road. (Courtesy Island Dream Daiquiris) Island Dream Daiquiris opened May 13. The daiquiri shop is located at 2021 Rayford Road, Spring. In addition to alcoholic beverages, the store also sells nonalcoholic beverages and food items. 346-351-1794. www.islanddreamdaiquiris.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Kolache Kafe to open in Tomball in August

Kolache Kafe owner Stephen Ewald described the cafe's cinnamon rolls as "the sweetest thing in Houston." (Courtesy Stephen Ewald) Tomball will see a new cafe at 11960 Spring Cypress Road in August, when Kolache Kafe is set to open, according to co-owner Stephen Ewald. He could not provide a specific date but said the opening would take place within the first two weeks of August.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Second Taqueria Los Garcia location opens near Rayford Road

The second Taqueria Los Garcia location in the Houston area opened May 23. (Courtesy Taqueria Los Garcia) Taqueria Los Garcia No. 2 opened May 23 at 25110 Richards Road, Spring. The Mexican breakfast and brunch restaurant specializes in breakfast tacos and burritos. The restaurant's first location is in Houston. 281-362-5278. www.facebook.com/Taqueria-Los-Garcia-2-106628558711876.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Dog care franchise Scenthound coming to Meyerland area

The latest Scenthound dog care location is opening in the Meyerland area July 11. (Courtesy of Scenthound) Scenthound, a dog wellness and grooming chain, will open July 11 at 4850 Beechnut St., Houston, across from Meyerland Plaza. The groomers will provide coat, ear, nail, skin and dental care to all breeds. The opening is part of a string of expansions, including another Houston location coming to the River Oaks area at 2621 S. Shepherd Drive, Houston, later this year. 281-884-9191. www.scenthound.com/houston-tx-013.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Rogers Premier Salon Suites coming soon to Valley Ranch Town Center in New Caney

Rogers Premier Salon Suites will be opening a new location in Valley Ranch Town Center in New Caney. (Courtesy Pexels) Rogers Premier Salon Suites will be opening a new location in New Caney, according to a June 29 news release from developer The Signorelli Co. A timeline has not yet been announced for the project, which will be located in Valley Ranch Town Center at 11985 N. Grand Parkway, New Caney. According to the release, Rogers Premier Salon Suites will provide beauty services such as hair care, massages, skin treatments and nail care. www.rogerspremiersalonsuites.com.
NEW CANEY, TX
365traveler.com

11 AWESOME THINGS TO DO IN THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS

Are you looking for a place to escape the Houston area’s hustle and bustle? Perhaps you just need a mini-vacation or day trip? Well then, have I got the place for you. The Woodlands Township of Texas has a unique combination of small-town charm, the vibrancy of city living, and the serenity of nature within a half-hour from Houston.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Floor Coverings International opens new franchise location in Spring

Franchisee Anthony Imperato operates a Floor Coverings International location in Spring with his wife, Crystal. (Courtesy Floor Coverings International) On May 9, Floor Coverings International opened a new franchise location at 22820 I-45 N., Unit 5-H, Spring. The location is operated by franchisees Anthony and Crystal Imperato. Floor Coverings International offers flooring installation services for styles, such as hardwood, linoleum, tile and carpet. 832-604-5126. https://ncentralhouston.floorcoveringsinternational.com.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fig Flower Boutique to come to the Shops at Katy Reserve this fall

Fig Flower Boutique Co-owner Consuelo Cordova plans to donate a defined portion of profits from the shop to hospitals in South America. (Courtesy Pexels) Fig Flower Boutique will bloom at the Shops at Katy Reserve in fall 2022. The husband-and-wife-owned shop will sell flower arrangements and gifts for various occasions. Co-owner Consuelo Cordova plans to dedicate a defined portion of every sale for charitable purposes to inspire positive change in her hometown of Colombia, South America.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

D1 Training in Spring to celebrate grand opening July 16

D1 Training offers both small group workouts and one-on-one training led by certified trainers. (Courtesy D1 Training) Franchise owners Jared Zabransky, Shaun Wardle and Justin Jarski will host a grand opening celebration for their new D1 Training facility on July 16, according to a July 7 news release. Located at 8727 W. Rayford Road, Ste. 150, Spring, the new facility will offer programs for both adults and children beginning at age 7. D1 Training offers both small group workouts and one-on-one training led by certified trainers. According to the release, the grand opening event will include fitness challenges for different age groups along with prizes for the winners; exercise demonstrations and assessments; fitness partners; and refreshments. 832-861-7801. www.d1training.com/spring.
SPRING, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: Dinette Coming Soon, Revelry Will Close

Dinette, 1018 N. Shepherd, is expected to open next month. The highly-anticipated Vietnamese-inspired kitchen and bar is the creation of owners Jason Andaya and Ray Chan who also own and operate Hando and Kanpai Club. With Executive Chef Cole Hoang leading the kitchen, the menu at Dinette will offer a...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Little Woodrow’s planning Webster opening

Little Woodrow’s is coming to Webster. The restaurant will open in late 2022 at 20251 Gulf Freeway, Webster. The business, which sells alcohol, will have a dog-friendly patio with games, swings and TVs. Little Woodrow’s has locations across Houston, Austin, San Antonio and other Texas cities. www.littlewoodrows.com. Jake...
WEBSTER, TX
Houston, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

