Wellby eyeing fall opening for new Sienna location

Rogers Premier Salon Suites will be opening a new location in Valley Ranch Town Center in New Caney. (Courtesy Pexels) Rogers Premier Salon Suites will be opening a new location in New Caney, according to a June 29 news release from developer The Signorelli Co. A timeline has not yet been announced for the project, which will be located in Valley Ranch Town Center at 11985 N. Grand Parkway, New Caney. According to the release, Rogers Premier Salon Suites will provide beauty services such as hair care, massages, skin treatments and nail care. www.rogerspremiersalonsuites.com.

NEW CANEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO