Mr. David Paul Carter, age 71, of Rockmart, GA, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

David was born on November 2, 1950 in North Kingstown, Rhode Island to his parents: Edwin Carter and Catherine Rogers Carter.

Mr. Carter resided in Polk County for the greater part of his life. He was a proud United States Navy Veteran, where he served in the Vietnam War and received 2 purple hearts for his bravery and service. David was formerly employed for the Rockmart Fire Department and as a Polk County EMT and most recently, he worked for E.B. Brown.

Mr. Carter was a loving father, stepfather, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Edwin Carter and Catherine Rodgers Carter.

David is survived by his children: Gabby Star Carter, Maria Carter and David P. Carter, II; step- children: Kim Veneable and Donnie Wayne Veneable; brothers and sisters: Tim Carter, Eddie Carter, Patricia Eaves, Karen Stewart, Bobby Carter and Neil Carter and 13 grandchildren.

In keeping with the families wishes, Mr. Carter will be cremated and no formal services are being planned at this time.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. David Paul Carter.







