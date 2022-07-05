ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

New River Community and Technical College evacuated after bomb scare

By WV Daily News
 3 days ago
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Lewisburg Police have confirmed that the Greenbrier Valley campus of New River Community and Technical College has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Police are currently on the scene investigating.

Staff were evacuated from the downtown Lewisburg campus at approximately 1:20 p.m.

Additionally, other media outlets are reporting that the West Virginia University campus in Morgantown has been evacuated this afternoon also due to a bomb threat.

Last month, on June 25, The Greenbrier Resort was evacuated due to a bomb threat. Joseph Toler, 62, of Danville, was arrested Thursday, June 30 for making the threats to the resort.

This story is developing, and we will update as we know more.

