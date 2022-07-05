ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quentin Tarantino, wife welcome second child over holiday weekend

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

Quentin Tarantino’s latest masterpiece isn’t on the big screen.

The two-time Oscar winner , 59, and his wife, 38-year-old Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick — daughter of musician Tzvika Pick — welcomed a baby girl over the holiday weekend, the couple said in a statement to People .

“Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child,” read the statement.

The couple, who tied the knot in late 2018 , became parents in early 2020 when they welcomed son Leo.

They announced in February of this year that their family would be expanding yet again, according to People.

A representative for Tarantino could not immediately be reached for comment.

