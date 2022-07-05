The best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Sony headphones, speakers, TVs and more

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Prime Day is back with millions of deals worldwide for Prime members to shop exclusively. The 48-hour shopping event kicks off July 12 at 3 a.m. EDT, offering must-have deals of up to 79% off across categories, including electronics, devices, toys, beauty, fashion, and home, from top national brands and small businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005908/en/ Prime Day 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire) This Prime Day, Amazon will offer some of the best savings for members to shop and save big, including Amazon’s lowest prices ever on select Bose and Sony headphones. Prime Day will also offer customers the lowest price ever for Fire TV smart TVs on Amazon, including lightning deals for a $49.99 Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV (72% off) and a $99.99 Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV (79% off).
Comments / 0