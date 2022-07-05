The best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Sony headphones, speakers, TVs and more

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just around the corner. The two-day sales event — one of the biggest outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday — will start at 3AM ET / 12AM PT on July 12th and last through July 13th. Given it’s an Amazon affair, we anticipate that we’ll see big discounts on a number of Amazon devices, ranging from the latest Echo Dot to Amazon’s ultra-affordable Omni Fire TV series. We’re also likely to see some fantastic deals on laptops, headphones, 4K TVs, gaming accessories, and a variety of other tech from a number of brands, not just at Amazon, as well as competing sales at other retailers.

