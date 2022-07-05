ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotty Moore back on primary ballot for Congress, judge rules

By Ryan Gillespie, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

Scotty Moore, a Republican congressional candidate, is back on the ballot in next month’s primary, with the winner taking on incumbent Darren Soto.

Moore, who was disqualified from the race last month after a filing error, sued the Florida Department of State in hopes of getting back on the ballot. His complaint alleged the oath form he signed for state candidates was similar to the federal form he should have filled out and that he wasn’t given an opportunity to correct the error. The state had previously listed Moore as “qualified” for the seat.

His suit was joined with one filed by James Judge, a Tampa-area congressional candidate who was also restored to the ballot because of a similar paperwork mishap.

Judge Angela Dempsey granted both men temporary injunctions, which return them to the ballot, because they’d “suffer irreparable harm” as supervisors of elections are preparing to print and ship ballots this week.

“This initial ruling reaffirms that we did in fact follow the law and adhere to all policies and procedures of the Division,” Moore said in an emailed statement. “With this ruling, the voters in District 9 will now get the most fair and just electoral process they deserve.”

In the same email, he took aim at one of his primary opponents, Jose Castillo, who intervened in the lawsuit arguing that Moore shouldn’t be let back in the race. In his legal filing, Castillo argues he “has a right to face qualified candidates in his election and not a candidate that failed to comply with the applicable rules and laws…”

“This is ‘swamp’ politics at its worst in an attempt to keep me off the ballot. I will not stand for it, and neither should you,” Moore’s statement reads. “In America, we should be encouraging voter and candidate participation, rather than trying to stifle political participation. That is not the American system, and this initial ruling reaffirms that. Mr. Castillo needs to stop playing political games by distracting voters from the real issues: retaking the House, firing Nancy Pelosi, and saving America.”

Four Republicans are now qualified for the Aug. 23 primary: Moore, Castillo, Adianis Morales and Sergio Ortiz. The winner will face Soto, D-Kissimmee.

rygillespie@orlandosentinel.com

