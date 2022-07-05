Man Swims to Safety After Driving Nissan Altima into Missing Bay

A lifeguard board approaches the submerged vehicle. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A possibly drunken man safely swam to shore Tuesday morning after driving his Nissan Altima deep into Mission Bay.

The incident occurred in the 3700 block of Crown Point Drive, near Crown Point Park, around 4:45 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Upon arrival, first responders — including lifeguards and divers — found the man on land.

A videographer at the scene reported that the man told police he had a fight with his wife and went to a bar before driving into the bay.

He reportedly narrowly missed two adults and two small children in a homeless encampment near the water’s edge.

Lifeguards searched the submerged car to make sure there was no one else in it.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.