Black Fly Spray this Thursday, possibly Friday
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVDN) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be conducting aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the Greenbrier, New, and Bluestone rivers on Thursday, July 7 , weather, and water levels permitting. Based on weather and water levels, the treatments may potentially continue into Friday, July 8.
