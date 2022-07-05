ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Black Fly Spray this Thursday, possibly Friday

By WV Daily News
 3 days ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVDN) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be conducting aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the Greenbrier, New, and Bluestone rivers on Thursday, July 7 , weather, and water levels permitting. Based on weather and water levels, the treatments may potentially continue into Friday, July 8.

Government
State
West Virginia State
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to climb in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to climb for a third straight day in West Virginia, reaching a total of 285 on Friday. The hospitalizations – up 22 from the previous day – include 45 people in intensive care (up four) and 10 people on ventilators (up two), according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lootpress

Get the Mountain State experience at Little Beaver State Park

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia has long been known as the Mountain State, and for good reason. The natural beauty and rich history of the area – underscored by the prevalence of grand, foliage-adorned mountain terrain – make it a prime destination for those looking to establish a more intimate connection with the world around them.
BEAVER, WV
WWMT

Park in West Virginia building 'epic' pool

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTOV) — A park in West Virginia is getting ready to make a big splash next season with what officials are calling a destination pool. This is going to be an epic build for Marshall County and what we are going to build here at Grand Vue Park," said Craig White, who is the general manager at Grand View Park.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman struck by lightning in her kitchen

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday. Lincoln County dispatchers say this happened around 12:40 p.m. They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County. Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time. Medical […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Funding announced for 5 West Virginia airport projects

ELKINS, W.Va. – Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $4,559,079 for five West Virginia airport projects from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The largest award of $2,523,585 goes to the Benedum Airport Authority for the North Central West Virginia Airport for a new taxiway and terminal tarmac. The funding for these projects will […]
ELKINS, WV
wvpublic.org

Food Divide In W.Va. Widens With Rising Costs, Supply Chain Issues

The American food retail landscape is structured around hypermarkets, such as Walmart, which carry out large scale food distribution for population centers. Smaller grocery stores have provided services for rural communities. But that may be in jeopardy. Bridget Lambert is the president of the West Virginia Retailer Association. She says...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Lootpress

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Ritter Drive area

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been issued effective immediately by the Beckley Water Company for the Ritter Drive area of Raleigh County. The advisory was issued Wednesday morning due to a broken main line, and pertains to a number of locations throughout the Ritter Drive area including 762 Ritter Drive, 763 Ritter Drive, 781 Ritter Drive, 784 Ritter Drive, 790 Ritter Drive, 795 Ritter Drive, 810 Ritter Drive, 824 Ritter Drive, 833 Ritter Drive, and 855 Ritter Drive, as well as Deeds Drive, and 103 through 209 Beaver Plaza.
BECKLEY, WV
Lewisburg, WV
