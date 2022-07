TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You may have heard of a DUI, but you don’t want a BUI either. “You will be arrested if you are charged with boating under the influence,” said Eric Deneault with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. “We know through studies that the majority of boating accidents are caused by alcohol consumption. One of the things we are trying to do is to get people out there to make those good choices and have a sober driver and enjoy the boating, but enjoy it safely.”

