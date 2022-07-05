Doug Schlaff golf outing to have 13th iteration on July 17

There is an old saying about "You don't know how much you miss something until it's gone" that many people experienced firsthand in several areas during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two areas that were hit extremely hard during the pandemic were the theater and the movie industries. For all practical purposes, the lights went out on those two industries and it was something felt from the biggest cities right on down to smaller counterparts like Manistee.

MANISTEE, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO