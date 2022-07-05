ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After abortion ruling, clinic staff grapple with trauma

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Nationwide, workers at clinics that shuttered abortion services are feeling fear and stress as they chart a path forward following the...

State
West Virginia State
AFP

Lone abortion clinic closes in US state at heart of key court case

The only clinic performing abortions in Mississippi, the state at the heart of the US Supreme Court's historic about-face on women's reproductive rights, closed its doors Wednesday for the final time. Jackson Women's Health gained international notoriety for having triggered the legal process that eventually led to the US Supreme Court's June 24 decision to overturn Roe v.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is forced to escape D.C. steakhouse with his security detail after pro-choice protesters 'harassed' him during dinner and told the manager to throw him out

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to sneak out of a Washington D.C. steakhouse this week when he was confronted by pro-choice protesters. Kavanaugh was having dinner at Morton's when activists showed up and told the manager to kick him out, two weeks after he was in the majority that overturned Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden delivered impassioned remarks Friday condemning the “extreme” Supreme Court majority that ended a constitutional right to abortion and pleading with Americans upset by the decision to “vote, vote, vote vote” in November. He signed an executive order to try to protect access to the procedure under mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to be more forceful in response to the ruling. The actions Biden outlined are intended to mitigate some potential penalties that women seeking abortion may face after the ruling, but his order cannot restore access to abortion in the more than a dozen states where strict limits or total bans have gone into effect. About a dozen more states are set to impose additional restrictions. Biden acknowledged the limitations facing his office, saying it would require an act of Congress to restore nationwide access to the way it was before the June 24 decision. “The fastest way to restore Roe is to pass a national law,” Biden said. “The challenge is go out and vote. For God’s sake there is an election in November.!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Teen Vogue

Abortion Patients Were Turned Away As Roe v. Wade Was Overturned

Patients were in the lobby, waiting, the moment it became a post-Roe America. The staff at Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services Clinic in San Antonio had just received a call from their attorney: Abortion procedures in Texas would have to stop immediately. The dozen or so patients in the lobby Friday morning would have to be turned away. The clinic staff would have to be the ones to tell them.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court has blocked a lower court order that had allowed clinics in the state to continue performing abortions even after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned it’s landmark 1973 ruling that confirmed a constitutional right to abortion. It was not immediately clear whether...
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Vigil held over US abortion ruling

About 50 people gathered in a Devon seaside town to show solidarity with women in the United States following the Supreme Court ruling to end the right to an abortion. The campaigners in Teignmouth said they feared the decision to overturn the Roe v Wade case in 1973 will have a knock on effect both in the UK and around the world.
PROTESTS
bloomberglaw.com

Kentucky Court Ruling Blocking Abortion Bans Stays in Effect

A state court order restoring access to abortion in Kentucky after the US Supreme Court’s abortion ruling remains in force after the state supreme court declined to lift it. Chief Judge Mitch Perry of the Kentucky Circuit Court, Jefferson County, June 30 temporarily blocked the state’s enforcement of two laws—a ban on abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy and a near-total “trigger” ban—while a suit proceeds on whether the Kentucky Constitution provides greater protection for abortion rights than the federal constitution.
KENTUCKY STATE

