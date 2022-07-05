ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Gov. Beshear, KSP announce statewide driver testing services

By Alexandra Presta
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W9KuM_0gVWtsod00

Kentuckians can now get driver's permits and licenses at any regional office, regardless of the county they live in, Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky State Police announced.

On Tuesday, Gov. Beshear and KSP announced the official establishment of all KSP branches within the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Driver Licensing Regional Offices. This means Kentuckians wishing to obtain state permits and licenses can make appointments anywhere there's a regional branch.

Gov. Beshear said he appreciates KSP and KYTC working together.

“Now that residents can make an appointment at any regional office," he said, "our Kentucky families have expanded access to the services they need."

KSP's Commander of Driver Testing, Captain Marshall Johnson believes regionalizing their services will increase appointment availability and flexibility, as successful testing applicants have the potential to be served their permit or license the same day, without scheduling a separate appointment.

"Citizens can now make an appointment at a location that works best for them," he said.

This change comes after a House bill in March 2020 declared the KYTC as the sole issuer of driver and operator licenses, including REAL ID.

The KYTC says Kentucky will continue having an option of standard driver's licenses but beginning on May 3, 2023, federal enforcement of REAL IDs will begin for people 18 and older wishing to board commercial flights and access military bases and other federal buildings.

A first-time application for a REAL ID must be made in person at a Driver Licensing Regional office with specific documentation.

Appointments for REAL IDs, driver's permits, and licenses are available Monday-Friday and can be made online by visiting KSP’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Kentucky State Police reveals new mascot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has revealed their new mascot as part of their 74th birthday celebration. State police say the mascot project is part of a community outreach effort to engage with people of all ages alike in a fun way that builds relationships with the citizens we serve.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky railroad company preps for improvements thanks to federal grant

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky-based R.J. Corman Railroad Company has received a Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The short-line railroad will use the money to make several improvements to its lines, collectively called the Bluegrass Multimodal Freight Improvement Project. What You Need...
KENTUCKY STATE
935wain.com

Governor Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 7, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on work to address the water shortage in the city of Marion, efforts to ease the burden of rising costs for Kentuckians, the Commonwealth Sheltering Program, Western Kentucky tornado recovery, Christmas in July events for families impacted by December tornadoes, the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan and COVID-19. He also paid tribute to the three Floyd County officers and a K-9 who lost their lives in service to their community last week.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
clayconews.com

Kentucky State Police Post 7 Announces Traffic Safety Checkpoints

RICHMOND, KY (July 6, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Public schools tackle bus driver shortages with hiring incentives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School districts across Kentucky are offering incentives to tackle the school bus driver shortage. Higher pay, bonuses and paid commercial driver’s license training are among the incentives being offered. Even though the school year hasn’t started, school districts say they are hiring. What You...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
kychamberbottomline.com

Secretary Jim Gray Provides Updates on Kentucky Transportation “Mega-Projects”

Presenting to the Budget Review Subcommittee on Transportation Wednesday in Frankfort, Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray told legislators that the Cabinet is delivering on its commitment to move forward with three mega projects across the state. The mega projects include completion of the Mountain Parkway in eastern Kentucky, construction of...
FRANKFORT, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshall Johnson
Person
Andy Beshear
wymt.com

Will medical cannabis become legal in Kentucky?

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dr. Jonathan Hatton specializes in family and addiction medicine. He is also a member of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. ”In Eastern Kentucky, we have a lot of problems, as everyone is aware of with the Opioid epidemic,” he said. “The treatment of chronic pain and some other chronic conditions.”
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

New Kentucky laws taking effect next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple laws will take effect next week in Kentucky. Sen. Denise Harper Angel, D-Louisville, said the state General Assembly passed over 200 bills during the 2022 Regular Session, which will go into effect next Thursday, July 14. According to the state's constitution, new laws go into...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Northern Kentucky sheriff's office warns of new scammers posing as officers

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — The Kenton County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about scam calls that have been picking up. The sheriff's office said the scammers will call and say they're part of the Kenton County Sheriff's Office Civil Division. The scammers will then state they're calling about unpaid fines, missed jury duty or outstanding warrants.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky House#Real Id#Kentucky State Police#Ksp#Kentuckians#Kytc#Citizens#Militar
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: July 8-10

Saturday July 9 @ 10:30 p.m. Friday July 8 @ 7:05 p.m. Saturday July 9 @ 7:05 p.m. Sunday July 10 @ 1:05 p.m. Friday July 8 @ 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday July 8 @ 6 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Saturday July 9 @ 3 p.m....
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WLKY.com

Kentucky leaders plan to create electric vehicle charging network

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mike Proctor bought his first electric car in 2012 and hasn't pumped a gallon of gas since then. Proctor is the board member for Evolve KY, a nonprofit organization that advocates for electric vehicles. "With all the technology, safety, and saving money, I could never see...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky lawmaker wants greater scrutiny for reading intervention program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A literacy intervention program meant to help first-grade students learn how to read has drawn the attention of one Kentucky lawmaker who questions its effectiveness. Schools across Kentucky have access to Reading Recovery, a national program offered through the state's Collaborative Center for Literacy Development developed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warning about new scam

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only a few days into July and scam reports are plaguing Kentuckians, again. Kentucky sheriff’s offices, police departments, postal workers, and government officials have all issued separate warnings about trending scams over the last few weeks. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is now...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
968K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.lex18.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy