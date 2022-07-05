ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Poor air quality lingering in Los Angeles after July 4 firework shows

By Grace Toohey
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NttZj_0gVWthLs00
A hazy downtown Los Angeles can be seen from Whittier as Fourth of July fireworks go off Monday. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)

Air quality dropped considerably after hundreds of Fourth of July firework shows and smaller sets lighted up skies across the Los Angeles region Monday and remained at unhealthy levels into Tuesday morning for many areas.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a particulate advisory through Tuesday for much of Southern California, from Los Angeles and into the Coachella Valley, because of fireworks, which emit high levels of particulate matter and metal air pollutants.

“Fine particulate matter levels on July 4 and July 5 are typically among the worst days of the year in the South Coast Air Basin,” the advisory said. “The smoke and combustion products from fireworks add to the fine particles already present in the basin that are primarily caused by motor vehicles, as well as fugitive dust and industrial emissions.”

The advisory warned that using personal or backyard fireworks “may lead to localized fine particulate matter concentrations above observed regional levels.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TL2Ph_0gVWthLs00
Illegal fireworks explode over downtown Los Angeles on the Fourth of July. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Fireworks on the previous two Fourths of July set record-high air pollution levels for the holiday.

The aftermath from this year’s fireworks doesn’t yet appear quite as bad as in 2020 or 2021, said Scott Epstein, air quality assessment program supervisor at the AQMD. The effect of fireworks on air quality is typically a function of the intensity or number of fireworks, as well as the weather on July 5, he said.

“It looks a little bit cleaner than last year, but I hesitate to use the word ‘clean,’ because it’s not clean,” Epstein said. He said wildfires are the only other events that can compromise air quality as fireworks do.

“You need a big wildfire to get to those levels,” Epstein said.

He said it’s hard to fully compare this year’s air quality with those of prior holidays until the end of Tuesday.

Areas outside the city of Los Angeles — from Thousand Oaks to El Monte and Riverside — had unhealthy air quality levels Tuesday morning, according to data from the AQMD. Parts of downtown L.A. are still considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, but most of South L.A. had recovered from the fireworks pollution as of 10 a.m.

Epstein said that as of Tuesday morning, west-to-east winds had moved most pollutants inland into the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys and the Inland Empire. He expected the worst of the pollution should be gone by Wednesday, when the agency’s advisory expires.

“We are expecting a fairly normal day tomorrow, but normal doesn’t mean clean this time of year,” Epstein said. “We can still have high ozone levels in the summer.”

For most of Monday, measurements on the U.S. Air Quality Index hovered around moderate or good in the central Los Angeles area, but only through 9 p.m. Starting then — just after most firework shows — air quality metrics worsened, dropping to “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” and by 10 p.m., the measurement dropped two index levels into “very unhealthy,” data show.

That level remained for the next three hours, improving to unhealthy for most of Tuesday morning — a category still three levels worse than Monday’s pre-evening fireworks, according to the Air Quality Index.

According to the index, during the same time frame, north Orange County saw a similar shift, moving from good or moderate air quality before 10 p.m. to unhealthy or very unhealthy afterward. But by 4 a.m. Tuesday, that area’s air quality had recovered back to moderate, data show.

The west San Gabriel Valley region followed a similar trend during the evening’s fireworks, moving from relatively good air quality measurements Monday evening into unhealthy or very unhealthy by late Monday and into Tuesday.

But some areas not far from the coast, such as Culver City, didn’t record any drastic changes in air quality, remaining at healthy levels throughout Monday evening and into Tuesday. Others more to the south, including Long Beach and Hermosa Beach, recovered quickly from fireworks, though those areas still recorded unhealthy levels of air soon after 9 p.m. By Tuesday morning, most of the coast and southern L.A. were back to healthy or moderate air quality levels.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District warned residents that breathing in fine particulate matter can lead to “cardiovascular and respiratory health effects,” such as coughing, difficulty breathing, decreased lung function or even heart attacks.

“It’s pretty hard to tell when your air is polluted,” Epstein said. “It’s a little different with wildfires because you can smell the wood smoke. … So it’s really important that people stay informed of that and check their air quality.”

The AQMD recommends people stay indoors when air quality is poor, close windows and run air conditioning or air purifiers.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Saurabh

These are the best apartments available for rent under $800 in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations to live in the United States despite the recent fall in population. It offers one of the most diverse living environments, and the city is so engaging that you will never run out of things to do. It boasts breathtaking landscapes, beautiful sand beaches, gorgeous mountains, and an amazing food scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
El Monte, CA
Government
City
Culver City, CA
Orange County, CA
Government
Hermosa Beach, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hermosa Beach, CA
City
San Gabriel, CA
City
Thousand Oaks, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
City
El Monte, CA
San Gabriel, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#Us Air#Air Pollutants#Firework
Santa Monica Daily Press

County eyes July 29 as earliest date for mask mandates

Los Angeles County has been under the threat of a new mask mandate for several weeks and while the area inched closer to the threshold with new data released on Thursday, officials also said they’ve changed the way they report cases to better reflect the situation in Los Angeles county specifically.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Saurabh

These are the best neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Due to the abundance of sunshine, sandy beaches, welcoming environment for entrepreneurs and startups, amazing food scene, and spectacular nightlife, The County of Los Angeles is a popular destination for singles and young professionals. The areas best suited for young professionals are determined by factors like the proportion of millennial inhabitants, available jobs, and proximity to affordable housing, nightclubs, and restaurants.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
nomadlawyer.org

Redondo Beach: Best 7 Places to visit in Redondo Beach, CA

“Redondo Beach's central location is one of its best assets. Los Angeles is just 22 miles away. The main beach connects it to nearby cities such as Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach. It is well-known for its relaxed, beach town vibe." Tourists love this region for its stunning landscapes and...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

OC cases, deaths in big surge

After a sharp decline on Tuesday, the pace of confirmed new coronavirus cases in Orange County more than doubled in Friday’s report. According to the county health care agency, for the period of July 5-7, confirmed new cases were at 4,583. That’s a rounded average of 1,528, compared to Tuesday’s average of 666.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Cory M. Arnold

July 6th: Updates from Long Beach Recycles, Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation and Los Angeles County

Anyone can get #monkeypox, which can spread by close/intimate contact with an infected person or by touching contaminated materials.Los Angeles County. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Operation North Star nabs 192 fugitives in Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES - Federal authorities announced 192 fugitives, gang members, sex offenders, and violent criminals were arrested in the greater Los Angeles area during a 30-day nationwide initiative called Operation North Star. The 192 arrests were among the 1,500 arrests of fugitives wanted for the "most serious, violent, and harmful"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
What Now Los Angeles

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Expanding Throughout Los Angeles County

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, the nation’s first taquito-focused franchise, is significantly expanding throughout Los Angeles County. The company, owned by CEO Ryan Usrey, currently has no locations within Los Angeles County. The closest locations are Brea and Chino Hills. Now, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos plans to add even more locations throughout the area. The upcoming sites include Long Beach, Lakewood, Downey, Whittier, Glendale, and Covina. Beyond Los Angeles County, The Aurora Group is planning to open locations in Corona, Eastvale, Riverside, Temecula, Menifee, Lake Elsinore, Hemet, Murrieta, Moreno Valley, Perris, and El Cerrito.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Homicides down 32% in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva conducted his weekly town hall meeting to discuss crime stats, street takeovers, a grand jury’s recommendation regarding the Men’s Central Jail, and answer questions from the community including addressing alleged threats made towards the East Los Angeles station.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Construction begins on bike/walking path through South LA

A host of local officials broke ground Wednesday on an ambitious project to create a scenic bike and pedestrian path stretching from Inglewood through South Los Angeles, connecting a pair of light rail lines and a rapid transit bus corridor on the Harbor (110) Freeway. The Rail to Rail Active...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
352K+
Followers
65K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy