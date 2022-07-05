ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Restaurant Owner's Threatening Note to Staff After Kitchen Walk-Out Dragged

By Shira Li Bartov
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Bob Weiss allegedly blamed falling sales on the staff who resigned, calling them "small minded recalcitrant...

Tell the Truth
3d ago

If you don’t want to pay too much for your employees, you need to give them something else as a compensation. How about some nice words, a small bonus when the business is good that night, and a flexible schedules to fit their life? These are all manageable gesture but crucial to retain your valuable employees. No matter how hard you try, without them, your business is nothing. Your restaurant’s reputation was built from their hard works.

Shayly
3d ago

Employers forget that the employees and the customers make the business. Once you feel entitled to exploit that, anything that happens as a result is to be expected.

Charles Crabtree Sr.
3d ago

If he had treated his people with respect and cared for them like family paying them well you may own the business but your employees are what makes the business work and grow !!’n

