Broncos RB Javonte Williams makes list of most intriguing 2nd-year players in fantasy football

By Joshua Kellem
 4 days ago
Denver Broncos RB Javonte Williams is gearing up for a Year 2 breakout.

The back is “more confident” and sometimes that’s all it takes to unlock hidden potential. For fantasy football purposes, ESPN’s Eric Karabell agrees.

“No running back broke more tackles than Williams last season, and while it’s true the organization brought back Melvin Gordon III to annoyingly share touches, Williams is a better player,” Karabell wrote on ESPN.com. “A much better player. He’s big, strong and certainly capable of being a fantasy star, and the upgrade at quarterback to Russell Wilson will help as well. This will be a much better, more efficient offense, and Williams has tremendous fantasy upside. Don’t let the return of Gordon scare you away.”

Indeed, Williams, 22, is still ascending in his career, while Gordon, 29, is at the point of his career as a running back when a decline is expected. But the latter can potentially beat father time, like Tom Brady. At 44, Brady was fantasy football’s QB3 on a per-game basis.

That said, the context of Gordon signing days before this year’s NFL draft to reunite with college teammate Russell Wilson and help actualize the Broncos’ seventh-best Super Bowl odds leads savvy fantasy managers to simply buy the dip on Williams.

Elsewhere in Williams news, the second-year RB made the NFLPA’s Rising Stars list last month as well. Check out the rest of ESPN’s 10 most intriguing second-year players heading into next season. We’re officially less than a month away from the start of training camp.

