Mena Suvari, Mickey Rourke To Topline Action-Thriller ‘Hunt Club’

Mena Suvari, Mickey Rourke Courtesy of David Needleman; Guy D'Alema

EXCLUSIVE: Mena Suvari (American Beauty) and Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler) will star alongside Casper Van Dien (Monsters of California), Maya Stojan (Newness), Will Peltz (13 Minutes) and Jessica Belkin (The Orville) in the action-thriller Hunt Club, which has wrapped production in Mississippi.

The film from director Elizabeth Blake-Thomas centers on a group of male hunters who routinely lure women to their island with the chance to win 100K in a hunt, only to find that they are the hunted. But this time, the men mess with the wrong three girls and suffer the consequences.

Hunt Club was written by David Lipper and John F. Saunders. Lipper and Robert A. Daly Jr. are producing under their Latigo Films banner, along with Mark Lester, Keli Price and Kipp Tribble. Kimberly Hines is the film’s executive producer.

Suvari is a BAFTA Award nominee best known for roles in Sam Mendes’ Best Picture winner American Beauty, and in Universal’s American Pie franchise. She will next be seen in Kevin Lewis’ horror pic The Accursed, Sean McNamara’s drama Reagan with Dennis Quaid, James Rowe’s thriller Breakwater with Dermot Mulroney, Michael Ryan’s sci-fi thriller The Dresden Sun with Christina Ricci, and George Henry Horton’s thriller Anne, With Love.

Rourke was nominated for an Oscar in 2009 for his starring role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Wrestler. He’s otherwise best known for roles in films ranging from Sin City, Angel Heart and Iron Man 2 to Diner and Body Heat. Up next for the actor are films including the actioner Section 8 with Dermot Mulroney and Dolph Lundgren, Roman Polanski’s drama The Palace with John Cleese, Lipper’s action-thriller Murder at Hollow Creek, the horror-thriller 3 Days Rising with Ice-T and Peter Greene, and the thrillers Jade and Replica.

Van Dien’s credits include The CW’s All American and Alita: Battle Angel. He will also be seen in Lipper’s Hollow Creek, also soon appearing in the series Salvage Marines from Screen Media, Justin Lee’s thriller The Most Dangerous Game, Corey Deshon’s drama Daughter, Brandon Slagle’s WWII pic Battle of Saipan, Tom DeLonge’s feature directorial debut Monsters of California and Brent Christy’s action pic County Line: No Fear.

Stojan’s film credits include the crime drama American Sicario with Danny Trejo, the dramedy Senior Moment with William Shatner and Jean Smart, and Drake Doremus’ romantic drama Newness. The actress has also been seen on such series as Magnum P.I., The Resident, Grey’s Anatomy, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Castle, among others.

Peltz has previously appeared in films including 13 Minutes, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, Men, Women & Children and Unfriended, to name a few. His television credits include Manifest, Euphoria and Entourage. He will also soon be seen in Robin Givens’ comedy The Nana Project, Melissa Miller Costanzo’s comedy The List, Remy Grillo’s horror-thriller Man’s Son, Nicola Peltz’s drama Lola James, and Michael Easterling and Jaala Ruffman’s drama Deltopia.

Belkin has appeared in films like Wish I Was Here, as well as such series as The Orville, American Housewife and Just Add Magic. She’ll next be seen in Jeffrey Ikahn’s drama Candy Flip and John Montague’s hockey pic Way of the Warriors.

Suvari is represented by Innovative Artists, Management Production Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Rourke by APA, Framework Entertainment and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel; Van Dien by Global Artists Agency, Jeff Goldberg Management and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum; Stojan by A3 Artists Agency, Elevate Artist Management in France, Sainou in the UK and Link Entertainment; Peltz by Innovative Artists and Management Production Entertainment; Belkin by Paradigm, Atlas Artists and Schuller Talent; Blake-Thomas by Hartman Entertainment; and Lipper by CAA, Martinez Creative Management and The Characters Talent Agency in Canada, Rothman/Andrés Entertainment and Fischbach, Perlstein, Lieberman.