Mena Suvari, Mickey Rourke To Topline Action-Thriller ‘Hunt Club’

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2tRe_0gVWtKFH00
Mena Suvari, Mickey Rourke Courtesy of David Needleman; Guy D'Alema

EXCLUSIVE: Mena Suvari (American Beauty) and Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler) will star alongside Casper Van Dien (Monsters of California), Maya Stojan (Newness), Will Peltz (13 Minutes) and Jessica Belkin (The Orville) in the action-thriller Hunt Club, which has wrapped production in Mississippi.

The film from director Elizabeth Blake-Thomas centers on a group of male hunters who routinely lure women to their island with the chance to win 100K in a hunt, only to find that they are the hunted. But this time, the men mess with the wrong three girls and suffer the consequences.

Hunt Club was written by David Lipper and John F. Saunders. Lipper and Robert A. Daly Jr. are producing under their Latigo Films banner, along with Mark Lester, Keli Price and Kipp Tribble. Kimberly Hines is the film’s executive producer.

Suvari is a BAFTA Award nominee best known for roles in Sam Mendes’ Best Picture winner American Beauty, and in Universal’s American Pie franchise. She will next be seen in Kevin Lewis’ horror pic The Accursed, Sean McNamara’s drama Reagan with Dennis Quaid, James Rowe’s thriller Breakwater with Dermot Mulroney, Michael Ryan’s sci-fi thriller The Dresden Sun with Christina Ricci, and George Henry Horton’s thriller Anne, With Love.

Rourke was nominated for an Oscar in 2009 for his starring role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Wrestler. He’s otherwise best known for roles in films ranging from Sin City, Angel Heart and Iron Man 2 to Diner and Body Heat. Up next for the actor are films including the actioner Section 8 with Dermot Mulroney and Dolph Lundgren, Roman Polanski’s drama The Palace with John Cleese, Lipper’s action-thriller Murder at Hollow Creek, the horror-thriller 3 Days Rising with Ice-T and Peter Greene, and the thrillers Jade and Replica.

Van Dien’s credits include The CW’s All American and Alita: Battle Angel. He will also be seen in Lipper’s Hollow Creek, also soon appearing in the series Salvage Marines from Screen Media, Justin Lee’s thriller The Most Dangerous Game, Corey Deshon’s drama Daughter, Brandon Slagle’s WWII pic Battle of Saipan, Tom DeLonge’s feature directorial debut Monsters of California and Brent Christy’s action pic County Line: No Fear.

Stojan’s film credits include the crime drama American Sicario with Danny Trejo, the dramedy Senior Moment with William Shatner and Jean Smart, and Drake Doremus’ romantic drama Newness. The actress has also been seen on such series as Magnum P.I., The Resident, Grey’s Anatomy, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Castle, among others.

Peltz has previously appeared in films including 13 Minutes, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, Men, Women & Children and Unfriended, to name a few. His television credits include Manifest, Euphoria and Entourage. He will also soon be seen in Robin Givens’ comedy The Nana Project, Melissa Miller Costanzo’s comedy The List, Remy Grillo’s horror-thriller Man’s Son, Nicola Peltz’s drama Lola James, and Michael Easterling and Jaala Ruffman’s drama Deltopia.

Belkin has appeared in films like Wish I Was Here, as well as such series as The Orville, American Housewife and Just Add Magic. She’ll next be seen in Jeffrey Ikahn’s drama Candy Flip and John Montague’s hockey pic Way of the Warriors.

Suvari is represented by Innovative Artists, Management Production Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Rourke by APA, Framework Entertainment and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel; Van Dien by Global Artists Agency, Jeff Goldberg Management and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum; Stojan by A3 Artists Agency, Elevate Artist Management in France, Sainou in the UK and Link Entertainment; Peltz by Innovative Artists and Management Production Entertainment; Belkin by Paradigm, Atlas Artists and Schuller Talent; Blake-Thomas by Hartman Entertainment; and Lipper by CAA, Martinez Creative Management and The Characters Talent Agency in Canada, Rothman/Andrés Entertainment and Fischbach, Perlstein, Lieberman.

TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
Deadline

Al Pacino & Robert De Niro Remember ‘Godfather’ Co-Star James Caan

Click here to read the full article. Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, stars of the Francis Ford Coppola classics The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, remembered their castmate James Caan today as a great actor and friend. “Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend,” Pacino said in a statement. “It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him.” De Niro offered a simple, “I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing.” Caan died yesterday at the age of 82. Earlier today, Coppola honored his longtime friend. More from DeadlineJames Caan Dies: 'The Godfather' Oscar Nominee, 'Brian's Song' & 'Elf' Star Was 82James Caan Leaves Behind Hitman Thriller 'Fast Charlie'James Caan: A Career In PicturesBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
NFL
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Smiles With Mystery Woman As They Attend Adele’s London Concert: Photos

Tom Cruise looked to be living his best life while attending Adele’s first public concert in five years at London’s Hyde Park on Friday, July 1. The Top Gun: Maverick actor, who will be turning 60 on Sunday, was all smiles as he was enjoyed the Grammy winner’s performance alongside an unidentified woman. Tom, who reportedly split with his rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell last month, rocked a navy suede jacket and dark jeans, as his mystery guest was pretty in pink with a chic Gucci sweater.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Joe Turkel Dies: Actor Who Played Lloyd The Bartender In ‘The Shining’ Was 94

Click here to read the full article. Joe Turkel, a prolific character actor whose indelible performances included roles as the sinister bartender Lloyd in The Shining and the maker of artificial humans in Blade Runner, died Monday, June 27, at St. John’s Hospital. He was 94. His death was announced by his family, who said he died peacefully with his sons Craig and Robert by his side. Turkel was born July 15, 1927 in Brooklyn, and at age 17 enlisted in the Merchant Marines and then joined the United States Army and saw active wartime service in Europe. He moved to California...
NFL
