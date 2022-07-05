ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Rockstar reportedly prioritizing GTA 6 over shelved Red Dead Redemption and GTA 4 remasters, but could revisit them

By Austin Wood
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Rockstar is reportedly doubling down on GTA 6 development after shelving remasters for GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption, though it may revisit the remasters in the future.

That's according to a new report from Kotaku which corroborates a recent claim that Rockstar had canceled planned GTA 4 and Red Dead remasters. Citing sources familiar with Rockstar's plans, Kotaku reports that the publisher is instead focusing on development of GTA 6, which Rockstar itself described as "well underway" earlier this year in the first official acknowledgement of the long-rumored sequel.

However, once GTA 6 is released – and when that will be is still anyone's guess, with some sources claiming 2024 at the earliest – there's apparently potential for Rockstar to revisit remastering GTA 4 and/or Red Dead Redemption, with one Kotaku source describing the prospect as not entirely "out of scope."

The decision to can these remasters in the first place is thought to be the result of the poor reception of the GTA Trilogy, which launched in such an ugly and buggy state that Rockstar issued a public apology . However, the remastered versions of GTA 4 and Red Dead were reportedly in the works, though never in active development, well before the GTA Trilogy's launch, so it's unclear how much crossover there would've been.

Likewise, it's unclear what logistical aspects of the GTA Trilogy may have influenced Rockstar's decisions regarding future remasters. The trilogy's poor reception was driven by glaring visual and technical issues, but the games themselves remain beloved, so it's not that there's no market for this sort of remaster if done well. Kotaku reports that Rockstar is hoping fans will forget about the trilogy's flop while it prepares a new mainline installment, which would fit with its alleged pipeline.

One Rockstar insider has described the GTA 6 engine as "ahead of its time," but we still know next to nothing about it.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

New Witcher Game Releasing Tomorrow

A new Witcher game is releasing tomorrow. Unfortunately, it's not The Witcher 4, which is in development at CD Projekt Red, but still -- at least -- a couple of years away from releasing. That said, if you played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and enjoyed its card-playing minigame, Gwent, you're going to really love this almost-stealth release. Today, out of nowhere, the Polish games maker announced Gwent: Rogue Mage, a new single-player deckbuilding roguelike, is releasing tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Skull and Bones Release Date Announced

After much anticipation, Ubisoft announced that Skull and Bones will be released on November 8 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store. Skull and Bones was officially announced in 2017, though began development years before that. Based on the...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gta#Red Dead Redemption#Rockstar#Remaster#Video Game#Gta 4#Kotaku#Gta 6#The Gta Trilogy
PC Gamer

History's weirdest shotgun is coming to a videogame near you

After years of fan requests, the Alofs shotgun is coming to Hunt: Showdown. Hunt: Showdown, a tactical cowboy FPS known for its arsenal of cool, absurd, and forgotten weapons of the 1800s, is only getting weirder. According to a detailed leak (opens in new tab) outlining an upcoming update, Hunt will soon receive a peculiar historical shotgun design long requested by fans: the Alofs device.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

New PlayStation 5 Update Introduces Long-Awaited Feature

A brand-new system software update has been launched for the PlayStation 5, and it comes with a major new feature that will come as a welcome surprise for the more competitive gamers out there. The new PS5 patch, which is available to download and install right now, introduces the ability...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Open-World Terminator Game Announced

A new Terminator game is on the way and it sounds pretty ambitious. The Terminator franchise has had a number of video games over the years, some bad, some ok, but none that are really stand-out hits. The IP has yet to have its own Alien Isolation or Batman Arkham, titles that really got to the core of their respective franchises and became immediate gaming classics. Although the last Terminator game, Terminator: Resistance, got mixed reviews, it still developed a cult following and scratched an itch for some fans. However, a new Terminator game may set things right and give us a game that matches the standards of fans.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
GamesRadar

The Witcher 3 fans compare Gwent: Rogue Mage to the beloved minigame

The Witcher 3 fans are comparing Gwent: Rogue Mage to the traditional beloved minigame. Just yesterday on July 7, CD Projekt stealth-launched Gwent: Rogue Mage, a brand new take on the fan-favorite minigame from The Witcher 3. In this new single-player game, players work their way across a world map with events and battles, with the latter playing out via Gwent battles.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

PS Plus Premium leak points to Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Assassin's Creed games in July

The latest PS Plus Premium leak suggests Final Fantasy 7 Remake and several Assassin's Creed games will be added to the service in July. Some new games making their way to PS Plus Extra and Premium later this month might have been revealed ahead of time. As reported by Push Square (opens in new tab), ResetEra user BlackBate (opens in new tab) has revealed a bunch of titles that they claim are coming to Sony’s shiny new PS Plus service on July 19. The list includes various entries in the Assassin’s Creed series, such as Black Flag and The Ezio Collection. For RPG fans, there’s Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Episode Intermission - an extra chapter that’s set during the events of the main game and stars Yuffie Kisaragi.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy