Atlanta, GA

BOC considers finance contract with former Atlanta CFO David Corbin

By Robin Kemp
claytoncrescent.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clayton County Board of Commissioners is set to vote on a proposed six-month, $87,000 contract with a company owned by former Warner Robins city administrator David Corbin, who resigned in February after being suspended for signing a payroll company contract without council approval. Corbin’s company, Terminus Municipal Advisors...

claytoncrescent.org

