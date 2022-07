Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa reportedly fled after anti-government protesters stormed his residence, according to reports.A huge number of protesters surrounded his residence on Saturday as people gathered for one of the largest anti-government marches in capital Colombo amid the country’s unabated economic crisis.Mr Rajapaksa was escorted from his house, a top defence source told AFP, as television channels showed protesters overrunning the president’s palace. In dramatic footage played by a private broadcaster Sirasa TV, a large crowd was seen forcing its entry into the once tightly-guarded residence of the country’s highest-level official.It came after Sri Lankan police fired tear...

