ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Mr. Randy Jean Tucker

Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBOROUGH - Mr. Randy Jean Tucker, age 47, Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father Earl Duck Tucker, mother, Betty...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Patsy Ruth Hall Wood

JOHNSON CITY - Patsy Ruth Hall Wood, 83, Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, July 06, 2022, at Abundant Christian Living Community. Patsy was born on October 6, 1983, in Johnson City, to the late Joseph and Pauline Saylor Hall. She was a graduate of Lamar High School and East Tennessee...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Jackie Richard "Little Fudd" Campbell

Jackie Richard "Little Fudd" Campbell, age 71 passed away Wednesday, June 6, 2022 at his home in Johnson City. Jackie was born in Elizabethton and was the son of the late Arlene and Clyde "Fudd" Campbell. Jackie was a man of God and served as a leader in The Church...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Mary Kirby Frazier

JOHNSON CITY - Mary Kirby Frazier of Johnson City, Tennessee, died on July 1, 2022. A native of Knoxville, Mary was the daughter of the late Austin and Bess Kirby. She was also predeceased by her husband, Robert B. Frazier, Jr. in 2017, as well as her two brothers. Mary...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Mr. Daniel Craig Tipton

TELFORD - Mr. Daniel Craig Tipton, age 61, Telford, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Tipton was born in Ayer, Massachusetts and was the son of Clyde & Martha Keever Tipton. He was employed with the Washington County School System. He loved flying his...
TELFORD, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jonesborough, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Jonesborough, TN
Johnson City Press

Stephen “Steve” Penix Sr.

PINEY FLATS - Stephen “Steve” Penix Sr., age 72, of Piney Flats went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from his home. Steve was born on July 11, 1949, in Piney Flats, TN, to the late Noah Penix and Ethel Perry Penix. In addition to his parents, Steve is preceded in death by his brothers, Carroll Ward and David Ward Senior; his sisters, Evelyn Tharp and Bennie Ward.
PINEY FLATS, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnny Barnett

JOHNSON CITY - Johnny Barnett, 78, Johnson City, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. Johnny was a Johnson City resident, having been born in Quantico, VA, and raised in Johnson City. He was a son of the late John “J C” and Elizabeth Dale Barnett.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Linda Bernell Crussell

JONESBOROUGH - Linda Bernell Crussell of Jonesborough TN, went to her heavenly home on Saturday July 2, 2022, after an extended illness. The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Eastern Star Freewill Baptist Church, 153 Eastern Star Ext, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Rose and Pastor Tim Hodges officiating.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Mr. Larry R. Simerly

JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Larry R. Simerly, age 74, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Simerly was born in Johnson City and was the son of the late Roy Gordon & Nina Ruth Broyles Simerly Hughes. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, John & Ethel Simerly and Loda & Bessie Broyles.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Tucker
Johnson City Press

Alan C. Seaman

TELFORD – Alan was 87 years old when he passed away on June 27,2022. He was known as the “Dog leash & dog collar man” at the Jonesborough flea market. He was always self-employed as a Tugboat captain, diver, marine salvage operator and steel fabricator. He was...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Jeffery Lorne Dugger

JOHNSON CITY - Jeffery Lorne Dugger 60, of Johnson City passed away at Johnson City Medical Center on July 6, 2022. Jeffery was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was the son of the late Teddy and Joyce Dugger. He was a graduate of Science Hill High School. Jeffery proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Just like a Marine, he was loyal and faithful to his friends and family, who he loved dearly. He was always willing to do anything for his family or a stranger and never asked for anything in return. There are not enough words to describe what a wonderful person he was. He was employed at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center until his health required him to retire.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Perry Dale Ward

JONESBOROUGH - Perry Dale Ward, 62, Jonesborough, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, unexpectedly, at his residence. Perry was born in Johnson City and was a son of Edward McKinley Ward and the late Geneva Gail Lafollette Ward. Perry was a 1977 graduate of Science Hill High School. He...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Ronald Wayne Saylor

JOHNSON CITY - Ronald Wayne Saylor, 75, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2022 at his home. Ronald was born on June 1, 1947 in Johnson City, Tennessee to his parents John and Rosa Saylor. Ronald attended high school at North Junior High. Ronald worked many different careers over the years including Looneys Grocery for 12 years, Klopman Mills for 5 years, S & W Home Improvement for 23 years, and Walmart for 7 Years. He was known for his outstanding work ethic and keeping a perfect attendance to work under any conditions. In his spare time, Ronald enjoyed collecting Matchbox cars, playing card games, such as solitaire and rummy, and reading his favorite Western books. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rosa Saylor. He is survived by his brother and sister, John Steven Saylor and Jean Saylor McConnell. A visitation is to take place for Ronald on Monday, July 11 from 11am until 1 pm at Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City; a funeral service is to follow at 1 PM. A committal service is to follow at 2 pm at Monte Vista Memorial Gardens. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Saylor family.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Www Dillow Taylor Com#Tn
Johnson City Press

James Arley Ayers

James Arley Ayers passed away on July 7, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center after complications from a fall. “Jim” was born on March 27, 1926 and was a life-long resident of Johnson City. He was the last surviving sibling of Agnes Pearce Ayers and Calvin Jerome...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Carlyle Love

ERWIN - Carlyle Love, age 91, of Erwin, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Unicoi County Hospital. Carlyle was an Erwin resident, having been born and raised in Erwin. He was the son of the late Earl R. and Harriet Wilson Love. Carlyle was a graduate of Unicoi County High School and attended East Tennessee State University. He also attended Johnson City Vocational School, where he learned the welding trade. He worked as a Pipefitter and Pipe Welder for 70 years and was a 70-year member of Local # 538, Johnson City, TN. He was a certified Vocational Teacher and took many home study courses in the work he did, as well as in the Bible. He taught at Unicoi County Vocational School. Carlyle earned his Master of Theology from Antioch Baptist Seminary in Laurinburg, IN. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of Ninth Street Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. Carlyle belonged to the Masonic Fraternity, Centennial Lodge # 491, Erwin, TN, where he was a 32nd degree Grand Chaplain. He was a Shriner and belonged to the York Rite and Scottish Rite bodies of Masonry. He was a past Master of his lodge and presided at Masonic funerals. Carlyle is preceded in death by a sister, Marion Hope Love; a brother, Maurice R. Love; two daughters, Debbie L. Love and Donna L. Kelly; and one great-granddaughter, Jasmine Garland.
ERWIN, TN
Johnson City Press

Ward A. Meyerhoeffer, Jr.

Ward Andes Meyerhoeffer, Jr. was born in Erwin, Tennessee on Oct. 16th, 1930 to Ward A. Meyerhoeffer, Sr. and Janie Miller Meyerhoeffer. When Ward was 12 years old, his family moved to Johnson City, Tennessee, where he created wonderful memories with life-long buddies Doug Sizemore and Herb Irish. Ward attended...
ERWIN, TN
Johnson City Press

Church news

Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday’s Bible Study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Kids Blast and Ridge Point Teens get underway at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Johnson City Press

Church happenings

“Summer Worship Nights” is a free concert series that will be occurring on the 100 block of Broad Street in Kingsport. Local Christian music artists and praise and worship teams from local churches are joining together to provide free music on Sundays at 7 p.m. through July 10. For more information visit the Summer Worship Nights event page on Facebook or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: July 8

July 8, 1886: The Comet carried a variety of news items of local interest. Among them were: “A young lady in the city while out walking the other evening was attacked by a Willie Goat and took refuge on a fence where she remained until Willie took her off.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Professional actor new Humanities dean at Northeast State

BLOUNTVILLE — As an new academic dean at a local community college, professional actor Elizabeth M. Sloan said she wants students and industries to understand the gifts Humanities majors bring to the table. Northeast State Community College recently named Sloan as dean for the Division of Humanities. “We will...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

My New Favorites will be at Covered Bridge Jam this Saturday

ELIZABETHTON — This Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jam concert will feature the band My New Favorites. According to the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, My New Favorites feature a mix of honky-tonk and Appalachian music “that is authentic enough for purists and progressive enough for folks who are ready to hear Merle Haggard, or the Allman Brothers played on the old time clawhammer banjo,” said David Nanney, recreation manager for the Parks and Recreation Department.
ELIZABETHTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy