Celina, OH

Seemingly Normal House For Sale In Ohio Has Prison Cells Next To Kitchen

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

If you're in the market for a new home, you may be familiar with the website Zillow. On the site, you can browse homes, take virtual tours, find an agent in your area— and discover some very interesting listings near you. In fact, a recent listing for a home in Celina, Ohio, caught our eye... But not because of the high ceilings and the wood floors.

At first glance of the house located at 117 North Brandon Avenue, everything seems fairly normal. The $275,000 home, which was built in 1972, features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It also boasts an indoor swimming pool, sauna and full bar area. Oh yeah, and a couple of prison cells.

The cells are equipped with iron doors and two bunks each. The exact specs of the cells aren't listed, but they appear to be pretty standard (as far as jail cells go). Conveniently, they're also located right off the family room next to the kitchen. It's unclear as to why the prison cells are there in the first place, but the realtors claim it's a chance to "own a piece of Celina history."

Ryan Stackhouse, who's marketing the home, gave Newsweek a little insight into the strange "bonus rooms."

"Although there is no definite reason why the jail cells are located in the home, it is believed that the doctor [who built the house] was a big John Dillinger enthusiast," he said. "And when he had the opportunity to purchase the jail cell where Dillinger was held, he bought them and moved them into his party pad.... as more of a collector's item."

Interested in buying 117 North Brandon Avenue? Check out the full listing here.

ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

