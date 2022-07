The 30-year-old will continue to play in domestic competitions around the world, including The Hundred this summer, where she is a member of the Manchester Originals squad. Making her international debut nine years ago, Lee went on to become one of the most destructive top-order batters in the women's game. She played exactly 100 ODIs, scoring three centuries, including a career-best unbeaten 132 against India last March. Her sole T20I ton came against Thailand during the T20 World Cup two years ago.

